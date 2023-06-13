Aspen Medical Products Expands Pain Management Solutions with the Launch of the Horizon PRO Line

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Medical Products (Aspen), the industry leader in solutions for mobility and pain management, has launched the Horizon PRO line of lower spine braces designed to alleviate symptoms related to lower back pain caused by muscle fatigue and spasms.

According to the International Association for the Study of Pain, it is estimated that 577 million people worldwide live with lower back pain. Conservative pain management solutions are needed for a growing elderly population and to limit dependence on prescription pain relief. The Horizon PRO line provides clinicians and their patients with a non-opioid, non-invasive solution to help alleviate chronic lower back pain symptoms and promote mobility.

Preceded by the Horizon classic line, the Horizon PRO line provides an upgraded approach to pain management while utilizing Aspen's clinically trusted tri-band technology. Backed by research, this inelastic design adds trunk stability to reduce the load on overtaxed muscles, both necessary for reducing painful lower back symptoms.

"In light of the widespread occurrence of chronic pain and the escalating opioid crisis, we remain dedicated to providing clinicians with cutting-edge technologies that ensure patients receive safe and effective care," said Jim Cloar, Aspen's Chief Executive Officer. "With the new Horizon PRO line, we have added significant improvements to our proven Horizon technology, enabling us to deliver superior pain management and enhanced mobility."

The Horizon PRO line features a refreshed, sleek design and enhanced features for improved patient care and comfort. These include the addition of an upgraded version of Aspen's patented SlickTrack™ system to offer independent upper and lower compression, essential for optional symptom relief. In addition, the new line delivers improved pull tabs for easier application of compression, breathable spacer material, accessible panels for quicker customization and improved indicators for proper patient sizing and comfort. Horizon PRO braces help make movement more comfortable, helping individuals get back to their regular daily living activities.

"After extensive evaluation of patient and clinician feedback, we recognized the potential to redefine the pain management landscape for individuals suffering from chronic back pain," said Brittany Knudson, Vice President of Marketing. "We are proud to offer an elevated solution that not only preserves the value of the Horizon line but also improves quality of life for patients."

More information on the Horizon PRO Line is available at aspenmp.com/horizon-pro. Details on the Horizon classic line can be found at aspenmp.com/lower- spine/horizon.html.

About Aspen Medical Products

Founded in 1994, Aspen Medical Products, LLC is the industry leader in the development and manufacturing of spinal orthopedics and pain therapy solutions. Designed to restore function and alleviate pain, Aspen's products address a variety of patient needs across the continuum of care to help them resume activities of daily living. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Aspen has local sales representation throughout the U.S. and internationally. www.aspenmp.com

