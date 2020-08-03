Aspen Neuroscience Announces Management Transition

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, a private biotechnology company developing the first autologous neuron replacement therapy to treat Parkinson disease, today announced that Dr. Jeanne Loring, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will transition to the role of Special Advisor to the Company's Research and Development Committee. Dr. Loring is Professor emeritus of the Scripps Research Institute where her research on the genomics of induced pluripotent stem cells launched Aspen's program for Parkinson disease therapy. She is an internationally renowned pioneer in stem cell technology and patient advocacy.

Dr. Loring will continue to advise the company's research and development program and contribute to Aspen's patent portfolio. She will also carry on work as an editor of several scientific journals and as a member of scientific advisory and bioethics boards and grant review committees. She is editing the third edition of her human stem cell laboratory manual. She continues to work with the San Diego Zoo rescuing endangered species with stem cell technology and as an advisor to the National Stem Cell Foundation in studying the effects of microgravity on neurons on the International Space Station.

"We are deeply grateful to Dr. Loring for her scientific leadership and dedication to Aspen Neuroscience as the co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and we look forward to her continued guidance as Special Advisor, as we advance the first autologous neuron replacement therapy to treat Parkinson disease into clinical trials," said Howard Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Neuroscience. "Without her vision and breakthrough research, we would not be here today."

Dr. Andrés Bratt-Leal, who joined Dr. Loring's lab in 2012 as a postdoctoral fellow, is co-founder of Aspen and will be responsible for operations as Senior Vice President of Research and Development. "Jeanne Loring is an inspiration to the international community of stem cell researchers and has been called the 'godmother of stem cells.' It is an honor to have her as my mentor and colleague," Bratt-Leal said.

