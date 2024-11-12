Aspen Neuroscience Chief Financial Officer Kameel Farag to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience Chief Financial Officer Kameel Farag will present company updates in a fireside chat today at 4:15 pm PT at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., where he will detail Aspen's latest developments and future strategic plans for treating neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease. The UBS Global Conference is designed to bring together a premier group of C-Suite executives and institutional investors.

About Aspen Neuroscience 
Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, is dedicated to autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies, a crucial step in addressing diseases with high unmet medical needs, starting with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's disease. 

Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company's unwavering commitment to quality is evident in its best-in-class platform to create and optimize iPSC-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing, and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit aspenneuroscience.com.

