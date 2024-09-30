Aspen Neuroscience Chief Financial Officer Kameel Farag to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience Chief Financial Officer, Kameel Farag, will present this week at three biotechnology investor conferences, where he will provide company updates detailing Aspen's latest developments and future strategic plans for treating neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease.

Kameel Farag, Chief Financial Officer, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.)
  • Today, Monday, September 30th, Farag will present Aspen Neuroscience at the Chardan 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference in New York, New York. The conference will address major themes in genetic medicine through presentations, panels, and perspectives from groundbreaking thought leaders.
  • On Tuesday, Oct 1st, he will present a company overview at the Oppenheimer Private Life Sciences Company Showcase in New York, New York. The 2024 Private Life Science Company Showcase features presentations from leading private biotech companies, representing the next wave of innovation in the life sciences sector.
  • Also, on October 1st, Farag will serve on a panel discussion for the Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Meeting, featuring participants from leading companies in the cell therapy industry.

About Aspen Neuroscience 
Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, is dedicated to autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies, a crucial step in addressing diseases with high unmet medical needs, starting with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's disease. 

Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company's unwavering commitment to quality is evident in its best-in-class platform to create and optimize iPSC-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing, and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit aspenneuroscience.com.

