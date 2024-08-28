Aspen One Appoints Jeff Toscano as CEO of Aspen Hospitality

ASPEN, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen One, the parent company of Aspen Hospitality, Aspen Skiing Company, and Aspen Ventures is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Toscano as Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Hospitality. Toscano is a veteran hospitality leader perfectly suited to lead the next phase of Aspen Hospitality's rapid growth. Toscano will join the team in a transition from current leader Alinio Azevedo starting on September 16th.

Jeff Toscano. Chief Executive Officer, Aspen Hospitality.

Jeff brings three decades of experience in the luxury lifestyle market and is known for his ability to create, manage, and scale a variety of assets. He has worked deeply with hotel management teams, ownership groups, and developers to innovate and execute unique premium hotel concepts and experiences. An entrepreneurial executive, Jeff has a proven track record of transforming organizations and growing properties into top-rated brands known for exceptional customer experiences and strong operational performance.

Toscano has experience leading at all levels—from his early days within properties, as a general manager of several hotels, to opening a number of hotels, to building and leading broad portfolios of assets. Most recently he served as EVP of Luxury & Lifestyle Hotels at Highgate. In that role Jeff managed the strategy and operations for 31 hotels with 8,000+ rooms, generating ~$1 billion in annual revenue. Jeff has also held executive roles at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Two Roads Hospitality, Denihan Hospitality Group, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. He has led a number of high-profile projects such as The Surrey NYC, The Beekman NYC, Ventana Big Sur, and Carmel Valley Ranch. Jeff holds a General Managers Program certification from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality & Institutional Management from Purdue University.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to the Aspen One family of companies and brands," said Dave Tanner, CEO of Aspen One. "Jeff's vision and leadership are precisely what Aspen Hospitality needs as we embark on the next chapter of this exciting journey. His extensive property and industry experience as well as his passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences and operational excellence align with Aspen One's values and our long-term growth strategy. Importantly, we also want to thank Alinio Azevedo for his vision and dedication in building the Aspen Hospitality portfolio to where it is today and wish him well in his next endeavor."

Toscano joins Aspen Hospitality at an exciting juncture, with several new properties under construction including the Limelight Boulder, Limelight Mammoth, and a new Nell property in New York City. Jeff's expertise in fostering a culture of service, innovation, and collaboration will ensure the company's success as it continues to lead the growth of the Aspen One portfolio.

"I am honored to join Aspen Hospitality and to have the opportunity to lead these amazing brands and properties," said Jeff Toscano. "Aspen One's reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences is well known, and I am eager to work with such a talented team to build on that legacy and explore a range of new growth opportunities."

ABOUT ASPEN HOSPITALITY:

Aspen Hospitality, a division of Aspen One, owns and operates a portfolio of hotels and residences that currently consists of The Little Nell, Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel and its affiliated Residences at The Little Nell, both of which are located at the base of Aspen Mountain; as well as the Limelight Hotel Aspen and Limelight Hotel Snowmass in Colorado; the Limelight Hotel Ketchum near Sun Valley in Idaho; and the Limelight Denver adjacent to Denver's Union Station. Two additional Limelight Hotels in Mammoth, California, and Boulder, Colorado, are currently in development as well as a new Nell property at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Aspen Hospitality also owns and operates the Aspen Mountain Club and Snowmass Mountain Club.

ABOUT ASPEN ONE:

Aspen One is the parent company of Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality and Aspen Ventures. The mountain division, Aspen Skiing Company owns and operates four mountains—Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk—creating premium, sustainable and transformative experiences in recreation, culture, and nature. Aspen Hospitality owns and operates a portfolio of hotels and residences including the Five-Star, Five-Diamond The Little Nell, and its affiliated Residences at The Little Nell, both at the base of Aspen Mountain; as well as the Limelight Hotel Aspen and Limelight Hotel Snowmass in Colorado; the Limelight Hotel Ketchum, Idaho; and the Limelight Denver. Currently in development are two additional Limelight Hotels in Mammoth, California, and Boulder, Colorado as well as a new Nell property at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Aspen Ventures is the innovation arm of Aspen One and includes a contemporary retail and experience brand that features the first performance product line designed by a ski resort. Aspen One leverages its influence across all its business units to advance community engagement, climate action, and social justice. For more information on Aspen One visit www.aspen.com.

