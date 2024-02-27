Aspen Publishing Announces Open Enrollment for JD-Next 2024 Course Dates

Students Can Now Enroll in the Groundbreaking 8-Week Online Program for Law School Preview, Preparation and Entrance

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative law school preparation and admissions program, JD-Next, has announced that enrollment is now open for 2024. Three course dates are available in May, June, and October and include an eight-week asynchronous online program simulating a core first-year law school course, culminating in a final exam that mirrors an actual law school exam.

Created to teach legal reasoning skills essential for success in both law school and the legal profession, JD-Next has evolved to serve as an independent law school admissions examination and preparatory course. When compared to the large score discrepancies among racial/ethnic groups under traditional standardized admissions testing, the JD-Next final exam has seen smaller, if any, score gaps that reduce opportunities for underrepresented groups. December marked the first-ever high stakes admissions examination for JD-Next, resulting in a 97% completion rate with score results going to law schools in January 2024. Currently, the American Bar Association's Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar has granted 47 law schools a variance to use the JD-Next law school entrance examination in lieu of, or in addition to, other admissions tests.

Aspen Publishing is pleased to announce the following JD-Next program dates for 2024:

Course Start Date:

Examination Date:

May 6, 2024

July 2024

June 3, 2024

July/August 2024

October 7, 2024

December 2024

"We're immensely proud to offer prospective law school students a best-in-class law school preview and preparation program that has been unavailable until now," says David Klieger, Program Director for JD-Next. "Not only to fortify their law school applications, but to better prepare them for law school coursework. Moreover, it provides them with the opportunity to experience a law school class and exam firsthand, helping them determine if law school is the right fit for them."

Through the program, participating students will:

  • Develop the legal reasoning skills key to academic and career success
  • Grow their foundational knowledge of core first-year coursework
  • Provide another valuable data point to their prospective law programs
  • Gain a glimpse into the law school experience and enhance their overall confidence in that environment
  • Confirm that law school is a good fit

"With JD-Next, you are getting a glimpse into what your first year of law school will feel like, such as the problems you'll face and what the most important skills that a first-year law student is trying to learn are," says recent JD-Next graduate, Laura Chun.

The bundled cost for the JD-Next program is $299 per person. This includes the course, its content and the examination. JD-Next is hosting two webinars for interested students at 12:00 PM EST on Thursday, February 29th and Wednesday, March 27.

Students interested in enrolling or learning more can do so by visiting www.aspenpublishing.com/jdnext.

About Aspen Publishing:

Aspen Publishing is the trusted leader in educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools in the U.S. and around the world. Aspen provides best-in-class solutions for legal education through authoritative textbooks written by renowned authors and breakthrough products such as Connected eBooks, Connected Quizzing, and PracticePerfect.

The Aspen Casebook Series (famously known among law faculty and students as the "red and black" casebooks) encompasses almost 400 highly regarded textbooks in more than eighty disciplines while study aids such as the Examples & Explanations and Glannon Guide series, both highly popular collections, help law students master complex subject matter.

News Releases in Similar Topics

