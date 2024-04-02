Aspen Publishing Unveils JD-Next Scholarship Opportunities for 2024 Applicants

Students Invited to Apply for Financial Assistance For the Law School Preparation Program and Entrance Exam

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative law school preparation and admissions program, JD-Next has announced the JD-Next Scholarship Program . The scholarship program presents the opportunity to apply for reduced tuition towards 2024 sessions, expanding access for aspiring law school attendees.

JD-Next scholarships will be awarded based on demonstrated financial need. Recipients will receive a significant reduction in the cost of the program and entrance exam. Rather than the standard $299 fee, scholarship recipients will only be required to pay a nominal $50 fee.



Interested applicants are encouraged to complete the online application, accessible here , before the following application deadlines:

Session 1: May - July 2024 ; deadline: Monday, April 15

; deadline: Session 2: June - August 2024 ; deadline Monday, May 13

; deadline Session 3: October - December 2024 ; deadline: Monday, September 16

JD-Next is a self-paced eight-week program culminating in a final exam. It delivers critically-needed equity and innovation to law school aspirants and institutions, assessing students on what was learned through the course; not prior knowledge. Financial assistance is an essential differentiator of the JD-Next program, which is dedicated to leveling the playing field in law school admissions.

Scholarships for each cohort are limited. To gain further insights into JD-Next and explore scholarship opportunities, prospective students can participate in an upcoming webinar on the program scheduled for Thursday, April 11th at noon ET.

About JD-Next:

JD-Next is an innovative law school admissions course and examination designed by law schools, for law schools. JD-Next offers a self-paced, eight-week program aimed at providing prospective law students the opportunity to experience a first-year Contracts course. The course concludes with an examination, designed to assess practical skills rather than prior knowledge. Presently, 25% of law schools nationwide have obtained approval from the American Bar Association (ABA) to integrate JD-Next into their admissions criteria. Find out more or enroll today at aspenpublishing.com/pages/jdnext.

