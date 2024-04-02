Aspen Publishing Unveils JD-Next Scholarship Opportunities for 2024 Applicants

02 Apr, 2024, 09:03 ET
Students Invited to Apply for Financial Assistance For the Law School Preparation Program and Entrance Exam
BURLINGTON, Mass., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative law school preparation and admissions program, JD-Next has announced the JD-Next Scholarship Program. The scholarship program presents the opportunity to apply for reduced tuition towards 2024 sessions, expanding access for aspiring law school attendees.
JD-Next scholarships will be awarded based on demonstrated financial need. Recipients will receive a significant reduction in the cost of the program and entrance exam. Rather than the standard $299 fee, scholarship recipients will only be required to pay a nominal $50 fee.
Interested applicants are encouraged to complete the online application, accessible here, before the following application deadlines:
- Session 1: May - July 2024; deadline: Monday, April 15
- Session 2: June - August 2024; deadline Monday, May 13
- Session 3: October - December 2024; deadline: Monday, September 16
JD-Next is a self-paced eight-week program culminating in a final exam. It delivers critically-needed equity and innovation to law school aspirants and institutions, assessing students on what was learned through the course; not prior knowledge. Financial assistance is an essential differentiator of the JD-Next program, which is dedicated to leveling the playing field in law school admissions.
Scholarships for each cohort are limited. To gain further insights into JD-Next and explore scholarship opportunities, prospective students can participate in an upcoming webinar on the program scheduled for Thursday, April 11th at noon ET.
Media Contact:
Dinah Saglio
[email protected]
About JD-Next:
JD-Next is an innovative law school admissions course and examination designed by law schools, for law schools. JD-Next offers a self-paced, eight-week program aimed at providing prospective law students the opportunity to experience a first-year Contracts course. The course concludes with an examination, designed to assess practical skills rather than prior knowledge. Presently, 25% of law schools nationwide have obtained approval from the American Bar Association (ABA) to integrate JD-Next into their admissions criteria. Find out more or enroll today at aspenpublishing.com/pages/jdnext.
SOURCE Aspen Publishing
Share this article