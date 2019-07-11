Aspiration & Biopsy Needles: Worldwide Market Analysis (2019-2024) by Product, Site, Procedure, and End-user

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market by Product (Fine-needle Aspiration, Biopsy (Core & Vacuum Assisted)), Site, Procedure (Image-guided (Ultrasound, MRI, Stereotactic), Nonimage-guided), Enduser (Hospital, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aspiration and biopsy needles market is valued at USD 893.6 million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 1,272 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The adoption of aspiration and biopsy needles is growing across major healthcare markets owing to the increasing incidence of cancer and the rising patient preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. The Biopsy Needles segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the aspiration and biopsy needles market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into biopsy and aspiration needles. The biopsy needles segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption among various healthcare facilities and due to the rising prevalence of cancer. The Hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, academic institutes, and diagnostic and imaging centers. The hospital's segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures in hospital settings, and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries.

On the basis of site, the breast segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2019. On the basis of site, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, kidney, and bone marrow.

The breast segment accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of breast cancer as well as growing awareness about the disease and increasing research activity pertaining to breast screening and diagnosis Image-guided procedure segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of procedure, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into image-guided procedures and non image-guided procedures. The image-guided procedure segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising preference for minimally invasive biopsy and aspiration procedures.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Used for the Study

1.5 Market Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 End User-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Overview

4.2 Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Share, By Product

4.3 Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By End User, 2019 Vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Procedure, 2019 Vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.5 Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Site, 2019 Vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.6 Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

5.1.1.2 Cancer Awareness Initiatives Undertaken By Governments and Global Health Organizations

5.1.1.3 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Biopsies

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Risk of Infections Associated With the use of Aspiration and Biopsy Needles

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Underdeveloped Healthcare Infrastructure and Dearth of Well-Trained Radiologists and Oncologists

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Emergence of Liquid Biopsy



6 Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biopsy Needles

6.2.1 Biopsy Needles Market Split, By Site, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Biopsy Needles Market Split, By Procedure, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Biopsy Needles Market Split, By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.4 CNB Needles

6.2.4.1 Low Procedural Costs, Accuracy, and Rapidity of Core Needle Biopsy Procedures Will Drive Demand for Associated Needles

6.2.8 VAB Needles

6.2.8.1 High Diagnostic Specificity of Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy is Likely to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Aspiration Needles

6.3.1 Low Accuracy and the Possibility of False-Positive Results Have Hindered the Adoption of Aspiration Needles



7 Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Procedure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Image-Guided Procedures

7.2.1 Ultrasound

7.2.2 Stereotactic

7.2.3 Mri

7.2.4 Other Image-Guided Procedures

7.3 Nonimage-Guided Procedures



8 Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Site

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Breast

8.3 Lung

8.4 Colorectal

8.5 Prostate

8.6 Kidney

8.7 Bone and Bone Marrow

8.8 Other Sites



9 Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.5 Rest of World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2017)

10.4.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.1.2 Innovators

10.4.1.3 Dynamic Players

10.4.1.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

11.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

11.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.4 Cardinal Health, Inc.

11.5 CONMED Corporation

11.6 Cook Group Incorporated

11.7 HAKKO CO.,LTD Medical Device Division

11.8 INRAD Inc.

11.9 Medtronic, Plc

11.10 Merit Medical Systems

11.11 Olympus Corporation

11.12 Ranfac Corporation

11.13 Remington Medical Inc.

11.14 Somatex Medical Technologies

11.15 Stryker Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fky6ro

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

