ASPIRE Healthy Energy disrupts traditional energy drinks with a healthy solution for women to feel radiant and ready every day

ASPIRE announces brand marketing design refresh informed by custom research uncovering why healthy energy is finally attracting women to the energy drink category

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy drink category is finally evolving. ASPIRE Healthy Energy Drinks has reconceived energy and engaged the 70% of U.S. women non-users discovering energy drinks for the first time. With its natural 80mg of caffeine and zero sugar formula, ASPIRE's customers - 65% of them women1 - have grown ASPIRE to a national brand. Now, the company's new custom research insights into caffeine use and perceptions have led to a fresh new package design, website and marketing campaign centered even more directly on what women say they really want in healthy energy drinks.

Inspired by consumer insights, ASPIRE® Healthy Energy Drinks is announcing a radiant new package design to advance its mission to introduce women to healthy energy that will help them feel perfectly energized and clear and focused every day. The nine crisp, light flavors now include bright colors and fruit vignettes for easier identification. Photo credit: Good Photography

A majority of women have largely rejected traditional energy drinks with their potentially high sugar content, extreme 180-300mg of, sometimes artificial, caffeine that causes jitters, and polarizing taste, even while they cite fatigue as a daily challenge. ASPIRE's latest research affirmed both women and men seek to avoid sugar and the agitation they associate with high caffeine levels. ASPIRE has inverted category negatives with great taste, an everyday clean energy formula of 80mg of natural caffeine from green tea, essential vitamins, no sugar and a smooth sustained energy experience without jitters. The research suggests this is why two-thirds of ASPIRE consumers are new to the energy drink category.

The research also confirmed women turn to ASPIRE throughout the day for sustained energy, from a morning pick-me-up, to an afternoon boost, to staying more focused at work. Leading the way are 48% of Millennial women who now cite healthier energy drinks as their second favorite caffeine choice after coffee2. While coffee is turned to most in the morning, ASPIRE has the highest use as an everyday, all day routine, according to the brand's research.

"We learned through retailer insights that ASPIRE Healthy Energy has been driving never before seen incrementality and brand loyalty," said Darren Linnell, ASPIRE co-founder and co-CEO. "Now our consumer research has given us insight into why. In a world of extreme, masculine energy drinks, we chose to make energy drinks healthy, approachable and functional. This year, we want to make it even easier for more people to discover ASPIRE with a package design that really tells our story."

Informed through the research about what energy experience women want, the new package also tells the story of how ASPIRE's special formulation will make consumers feel "radiant and ready," perfectly energized, and clear and focused for every day with smooth, sustained energy and no jitters.

"It turns out our instincts about ASPIRE Healthy Energy, the importance of 80mg natural caffeine and 0 sugar were right, but having consumers tell us directly about their energy needs and what matters most has guided our marketing and design development to a far better outcome," said Kim Feil, chief marketing and strategy officer of ASPIRE.

While the design has changed, all of the great tasting, lightly sparkling ASPIRE flavors will remain the same, including the latest releases of Strawberry Watermelon and Mixed Berry. The new design features brighter colors and fruit flavor vignettes for easy identification on the front of the can. All nine ASPIRE flavors range from slightly tart to sweet to broadly appeal to energy drinkers who love a variety.

To support the design refresh, ASPIRE is implementing an integrated marketing campaign including a national influencer program, updated social media platforms, hundreds of sampling events and public relations. The ASPIRE website has launched with a brand new look and easier shopping experience to align with the refreshed brand aesthetic.

ASPIRE is rich in B & C vitamins for enhanced clarity and focus, biotin for healthy skin and nails, ginger root for circulation and L-carnitine for more effective metabolism. The brand supports lifestyles that choose Keto-friendly, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and kosher and is suitable for people with diabetes.

ASPIRE is sold as individual cans, 4-packs, 12-packs, 15-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs. Subscriptions are also available at aspiredrinks.com . ASPIRE Healthy Energy Drinks are available nationwide in grocery, club, mass and drug retailers, Amazon and aspiredrinks.com. You can find locations near you HERE .

About ASPIRE Healthy Energy Drinks

Founded as the first-of-its-kind energy drink for women, ASPIRE Healthy Energy is on a mission to make energy drinks more accessible as a healthy every day experience. The founders were business professionals and semi-professional athletes who wanted a cleaner, better-for-you, no calorie alternative to the highly caffeinated and artificial drinks available. ASPIRE Healthy Energy with 80mg of natural caffeine from green tea, 0 sugar and natural vitamins and nutrients is not extreme–but is the supreme best daily caffeine to be radiant and ready. With its great tasting, lightly sparkling variety of nine flavors, ASPIRE delivers smooth, sustained energy, clarity and focus without jitters or crashes for a perfectly energized, clear and focused great feeling every day. To learn more, visit aspiredrinks.com and follow ASPIRE on Facebook and Instagram .

1 ASPIRE Energy Drinks report from Alliance Consulting Group

2 Mintel 2022 Energy Drinks Report

Media Contact:

Emily Rado

SchroderHaus

[email protected]

954-592-2003

SOURCE ASPIRE Healthy Energy Drinks