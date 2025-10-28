Aspire Unleashes Automations to Eliminate Busywork with No-Code Workflows

Aspire launches the first automated workflows for creator marketing.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire.io, the word-of-mouth commerce platform, announces Automations, an intuitive no-code workflow builder that transforms tedious manual work into customizable automated workflows. Aspire Automations is the first workflow tool of its kind for creator marketing.

With Aspire Automations, teams can "set it and forget it," saving time, scaling their programs faster, and freeing them up to focus on strategy while eliminating up to 90% of the busywork they have previously had to deal with.

Brenna Burkins, Digital Marketing Specialist at Earth Mama Organics, said: "Aspire's new Automations allowed us to instantly add creators to offers, groups, and tags right after they accepted a brief, ensuring they received the right codes and links without any manual effort. We also use Automations to approve or reject creator applications based on conditions like location and engagement, helping us streamline our review process and keep internal workflows consistent."

"Aspire Automations has been in the works for close to a year, as it needed to be clear and simple to use, but also highly flexible and powerful," said Anand Kishore, CEO and Founder of Aspire. "I'm extremely excited to watch this come to life and completely revolutionize how creator marketing campaigns are managed."

Users Still Spend Hours Managing Campaign Busywork

Aspire Automations is designed for non-technical users, so no engineering help is required. Marketers can visually build multi-step, multi-path workflows that branch off based on if/then conditions, tailoring each workflow to different scenarios.

This launch represents a major upgrade from Aspire's previous limited automations (which only supported single-step email triggers) – now brands can construct sophisticated, multi-step workflows with branching logic, multiple paths, and a variety of action types beyond just email.

Aspire Automations Work 24/7 in the Background

From onboarding new creators to gamifying rewards, Aspire's automation builder works 24/7 to move influencer campaigns forward. Aspire Automations offers unprecedented flexibility: you define the trigger event, customize the logic, and the platform handles the rest 24/7.

Key Features of Aspire Automations:

No-Code Builder: Easily build workflows with an intuitive and code-free visual editor. Create complex sequences in minutes.

If/Then Branching Logic: Create smart conditional rules to handle different outcomes. For example, if a creator hits a sales milestone, then add them to a VIP group; if not, send a follow-up reminder. This flexible logic lets a single workflow split into multiple paths automatically.

Multi-Step Workflows with Multiple Paths: Chain together as many steps as needed into a single automation.

Pre-Built Automation Templates: Jumpstart automations with ready-to-use templates for the most common workflows.

New Actions: Trigger a wide range of time-saving actions, such as applying tags to creator profiles, adding creators to groups or offers, updating custom data fields (CRM attributes), and even sending out product catalogs, all without human intervention.

Run History Dashboard: Keep track of every single time an automation runs, with our run history dashboard. Review, in real-time, which workflows ran, when they ran, and their success rate.

By automating what used to be manual busywork, brands can significantly accelerate and expand their influencer programs. Early users are eliminating up to 90% of manual campaign tasks, activating creators 3× faster. Aspire Automations frees up marketing teams to spend less time on checkbox-ticking tasks and more time on building relationships, crafting creative strategies, and driving growth.

Automations Product Roadmap

"Automation and artificial intelligence are a core focus of our product roadmap, and we're excited for this first iteration," Kishore added. Upcoming releases will introduce new automation triggers around Creator Ads, conditional logic enhancements, run history table improvements, and more. Aspire is doubling down on automation as a core strategy, so brands can expect new automations and templates weekly.

Aspire Automations is available now! To see it in action, request a demo here.

About Aspire

Aspire is the world's first word-of-mouth commerce platform that leverages your brand's ambassadors, influencers, affiliates, customers, user-generated content, and social ads to accelerate marketing results across paid, owned, and earned channels. Since 2014, Aspire's industry-leading software platform, combined with our award-winning Agency Services team, has served household names such as M&Ms, Keurig, Samsung, HelloFresh, Dyson, and many other high-growth e-commerce companies while paying out $100M to creators around the world.

