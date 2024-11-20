Aspiriant Adds Two Experienced Advisors in Bay Area

Aspiriant's Independent Ownership Model Continues to Attract Top Talent

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, an employee owned and independent wealth management firm, today announced that two new advisors, Tim Harvey, CFA®, CFP®, Senior Manager in Wealth Management and Rohit Mansukhani, CFA®, Senior Manager in Wealth Management have joined the Mountain View office. Tim and Rohit each have deep and varied experience serving high-net-worth individuals and families.

Tim joins Aspirant's Total Wealth Management group and Professional Fiduciary Practice. With two decades of experience serving clients with investment management and financial planning services, including time as a Chief Investment Strategist, he will lead the expansion of Aspiriant's Professional Fiduciary Practice into the San Francisco Bay Area. This service focuses on the unique investment management needs of professional fiduciaries in the region. Tim joins Aspiriant after his two previous independent firms were sold to outside investors and brings valuable expertise in equity analysis, portfolio design and strategic wealth management. Most recently, Tim was a Senior Wealth Advisor at The Mather Group, where he provided holistic financial planning and proactive portfolio recommendations catering to his clients' unique circumstances.

Rohit rejoined Aspiriant in 2024 after previously working at the firm from 2015 to 2019. He focuses on serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients in the Total Wealth Management and Exclusive Family Office groups with complex financial needs, including private investments and generational wealth stewardship. Known for his clear communication of complex financial concepts, Rohit collaborates with families on strategies that support long-term goals and values, such as portfolio management, estate planning and managing concentrated stock positions. Before returning to Aspiriant, Rohit was an advisor at ICONIQ Capital, where he supported founders and corporate executives with investment management and financial planning.

"Aspiriant's employee-owned business model and unwavering independence continue to attract top talent such as Tim and Rohit," said Rob Francais, CEO of Aspiriant. "As private equity reshapes much of the wealth management landscape, we remain focused on our clients and colleagues, committed to building a legacy of trusted, best-in-class service—one that puts clients and employees first."

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $15 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 2,200 individuals and families throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Austin. For more information, visit aspiriant.com.

