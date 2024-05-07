Aspiriant Names Three New Partners Across Los Angeles and Cincinnati Offices

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, announced that three new partners have been elected to the firm's ownership group. Of approximately 230 Aspiriant team members, one-third are partners. Aspiriant's 100% independent employee ownership model aligns the interests of clients and employees and allows us to make objective decisions that truly benefit our clients and employees.

The 2024 new partner group continues to promote the firm's sustainable, 100% employee-ownership model and independence. Based in Los Angeles and Cincinnati, the newly named partners possess strong credentials, diverse experience and esteemed client services skills to further Aspiriant's mission of serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families throughout the country.

The three new partners include:

Peter Correia – Director in Accounting & Banking Services (Los Angeles)

Emily McMillen – Senior Manager in Client Service Operations (Cincinnati)

Michael Wu, CFA® - Director in Investment Advisory (Los Angeles)

"We are thrilled to welcome this year's new partner class," said Rob Francais, co-founder and CEO of Aspiriant. "Our new partners embody the values that Aspiriant was built upon and continue to help us break the mold in the wealth management industry. We seek to leverage our employee ownership and sustainable business model in order to best serve our clients."

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $14 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 2,200 individuals and families throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Austin. For more information, visit www.aspiriant.com.

