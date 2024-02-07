Aspirion Wins Coveted Best in KLAS Denials Management Award

KLAS Research Recognizes Aspirion as #1 Denials Management Services Provider

COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a leading technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management provider for revenue integrity and complex claims, was selected as Best in KLAS in Denials Management. This coveted recognition is exclusively awarded to the single highest performing vendor within the Denials Management category by KLAS Research, a reputable healthcare research and insights firm.

2024 Best in KLAS Denials Management Services Aspirion (PRNewsfoto/Aspirion)

"We are profoundly honored to be acknowledged as the premier Denials Management provider by KLAS," stated Amy Amick, CEO of Aspirion. "The Best in KLAS award, exclusively determined by candid feedback from our clients, carries exceptional meaning as it vividly reflects the concrete value our clients gain from our denials resolution and prevention services. Receiving this recognition is a privilege, and we hold deep gratitude for the chance to contribute to the financial strength and operational excellence of the hospitals and health systems we proudly serve."

The Best in KLAS award is the result of client feedback encompassing various performance categories, including service experience, product capabilities, relationship strength, and value. Aspirion's attainment of the Best in KLAS award is a testament to its exceptional capability in assisting healthcare organizations in recovering the most challenging revenues with exceptional efficiency and speed.

"We extend our warmest congratulations to the entire Aspirion team for their remarkable achievement in being named the top Denials Management partner for healthcare providers across the nation," stated Rand Ballard, Aspirion Board Director. "Aspirion consistently demonstrates its ability to provide substantial value to the healthcare market, as reflected in its outstanding track record of client retention and expansion, its profound technological expertise, and the specialized skills of its talented team members. We wholeheartedly stand behind Aspirion in advancing the company's continued success, with a particular focus on strategic investments in technology, product development, and potential mergers and acquisitions."

Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS, remarked, "At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

About Aspirion

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue via overturning denials and underpayments, resolving aged AR, and effectively collecting complex claims including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The Company serves clients across the United States, including half of the ten largest health systems in the country. To learn more, visit www.aspirion.com.

