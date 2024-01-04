ASRC Federal Announces Joe Winthrop as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

ASRC FEDERAL HOLDING COMPANY

04 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal has named Joe Winthrop as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Winthrop has more than 20 years of experience in key finance roles. Before joining ASRC Federal, he served as senior vice president of finance for the $5B defense and civilian group at SAIC, where he built and led a large finance organization as part of SAIC's transition to a decentralized operating model. Winthrop also led financial planning and analysis for the company.

Continue Reading
Joe Winthrop joins ASRC Federal as CFO.
"Joe brings business acumen and outstanding leadership that will help drive performance and growth," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "We are very pleased to have Joe on our team and benefit from his industry knowledge and deep financial expertise."

"I am honored to accept this role with ASRC Federal," Winthrop said. "As CFO, I will work to reinforce the organization's dual purpose of serving its Alaska Native shareholders and advancing government customer missions through thoughtful investments and responsible financial management."

He holds a bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA from the University of Rhode Island.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com.

SOURCE ASRC FEDERAL HOLDING COMPANY

