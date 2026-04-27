Scott Altman Charts New Role as EVP of Strategic Engagement at ASRC Federal

Mike Mazzella Elevated to Space Operating Group President

RESTON, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former NASA astronaut and head of ASRC Federal's Space Operating Group Scott Altman has been named Executive Vice President of Strategic Engagement. Industry veteran Mike Mazzella is stepping up to lead the company's Space Operating Group.

New EVP of Strategic Engagement

ASRC Federal EVP of Strategic Engagement, Scott Altman ASRC Federal Space Operating Group President, Mike Mazzella

Scott "Scooter" Altman has led ASRC Federal's Space Operating Group as president for the past 6 years, with nearly 16 years at ASRC Federal. The newly created role of EVP of Strategic Engagement aims to improve enterprise-level stakeholder engagement by fostering stronger government and customer connections, building strategic partnerships, and aligning the workforce more closely with the company's mission, including shareholder programs.

"Scott has been shaping ASRC Federal's aerospace solutions for more than a decade with customers such as NASA, NOAA and the U.S. Space Force," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "His reputation, strategic insights and credibility have helped to secure numerous key partnerships with our government and strategic prime partners, and we are seeking to optimize his impact across the enterprise with this new position."

Altman was a key part in winning and growing engineering contract work for ASRC Federal at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, FAA National Airspace System Engineering in Oklahoma City, and NASA Orion work in support of the Artemis missions. Prior to his work with ASRC Federal, Altman was a NASA astronaut and shuttle commander, as well as a Navy aviator, retiring as a Captain. For his tremendous work in support of NASA's mission, he was inducted in the Astronaut Hall of Fame and most recently was awarded the distinguished George C. Marshall Award in Ethical Leadership.

Mike Mazzella to Lead Space Operating Group

Mike Mazzella spent over 30 years leading space and other civilian businesses at SAIC and has most recently been serving as Chief Operating Officer for the Space Operating Group for the past 18 months. During his time at SAIC, he led some of the fastest growing operating units. He steps into this role with deep knowledge of and respect for ASRC Federal's history including its operations, culture and space team customers.

Mazzella holds an MS in engineering management from Johns Hopkins University and a B.A. in computer science from the State University of New York at Oswego.

"Mike Mazzella is an extremely capable and experienced business leader who will focus our team's growth and continued excellence in program operations in his new role as president of the Space Operating Group," Felix added.

About ASRC Federal

The ASRC Federal family of companies delivers solutions and services to more than 30 U.S. government agencies. We support our Nation's most critical missions – from space exploration to cyber defense to military base operations and public health. Our capabilities include IT modernization, software applications and analytics, engineering solutions, critical infrastructure and base operations, supply chain management and logistics and professional services. As a family of Alaska Native-owned companies, our work helps secure an enduring future for more than 14,000 Iñupiaq shareholders from Alaska's North Slope. Over time, ASRC Federal has contributed to $2 billion in shareholder dividends through its parent company, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com.

SOURCE ASRC Federal