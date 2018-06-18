As part of the contract, the company will provide a wide-range of high performance computing services in support of NASA's mission including high fidelity modeling and simulation, data analysis and visualization, network operations and emerging computing technologies evaluation.

"We are excited and honored to further expand our work with NASA, working together to provide advanced computing services and solutions, solving mission-driven science and engineering challenges," said Mark Gray, ASRC Federal president and CEO.

The NACS contract provides direct support the NASA Advanced Supercomputing division at the Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California and the NASA Center for Climate Simulation at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal comprises a family of companies that deliver engineering, information technology, infrastructure support, professional and technical services to U.S. civil, defense and intelligence agencies. ASRC Federal companies have employees in over 40 states across the U.S. focused on providing reliable, cost-efficient services that help government customers achieve mission success. Headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland, ASRC Federal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit: www.asrcfederal.com

Contact:

Anton Pototski

(301) 837-5512

apototski@asrcfederal.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asrc-federal-subsidiary-awarded-1-2-billion-nasa-contract-for-advanced-computing-services-300667390.html

SOURCE ASRC Federal

Related Links

http://www.asrcfederal.com

