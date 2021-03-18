ASRC Federal Subsidiary Awarded NASA Spectrum Resource Management Engineering Programmatic Support Contract

RESTON, Va., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected ASRC Federal Agile Decision Sciences (ADS) to support NASA's Space Communication and Navigation (SCaN) division as part of the Spectrum and Resource Management, Engineering and Programmatic Support Services (SpectRE) contract. The maximum ordering value of this indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is $74.8 million with a period of performance through March 2026.

The ASRC Federal ADS team will provide professional expertise in the disciplines of spectrum engineering and regulatory management, radio frequency interference and system engineering analysis, budget formulation and execution, risk and schedule analysis, information and network security development and assessment, public engagement, website maintenance/operations and application development, and general program and mission directorate support. The contract will also include delivering professional support to the agency's human exploration and operations and space technology mission directorates and technical support to multiple NASA field centers.

"We're thrilled to have earned this opportunity to continue working with NASA's Space Communication and Navigation division," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "Our highly skilled team of engineers and specialists are looking forward to supporting the advancement of space exploration and communications."

The Space Communication and Navigation (SCaN) Division within the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate (HEOMD) provides management and direction for the agency's space communication and navigation capabilities and activities.

