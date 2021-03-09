ASRC Federal Subsidiary Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Vance Air Force Base Operating Support Services

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal Field Services has been awarded the Vance Base Operating Support Services contract supporting the 71st Flying Training Wing located at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma. The contract is valued at approximately $457 million and has a base period of one year, followed by four one-year option periods, with a possibility of two additional one-year incentive option periods.

The ASRC Federal Field Services team will provide operations and maintenance services including communications, information technology, publishing management, installation management, inventory and supply management, as well as transportation, fire and emergency services.

"We are privileged to continue supporting base operations services at Vance Air Force Base - furthering our commitment to the U.S. Air Force and its critical missions," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "Every day, our skilled and dedicated team works to maintain vital base operations and create a safe training environment for the professional airmen. It is an honor to be trusted with this work."

The 71st Flying Training Wing, part of Air Education and Training Command (AETC), has a mission to develop professional airmen, deliver world class pilots and deploy combat ready warriors.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal comprises a family of companies (including ASRC Federal Field Services) that deliver digital operations and IT modernization, software, applications and analytics, engineering solutions, professional services, and infrastructure operations to U.S. civil, defense and intelligence agencies. Our employees are committed to achieving successful mission outcomes and providing enduring value. ASRC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit: www.asrcfederal.com

