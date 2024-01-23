ASSA ABLOY acquires Amecor in South Africa

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire Amecor (Pty) Ltd, a South African manufacturer of security communication equipment in the South African security market.

"I am very pleased to welcome Amecor into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This constitutes a next step in our strategy to further strengthen our position in this important market," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The Amecor team has a 30-year history in the South African security sector with a suite of reliable and leading products in the alarm segment. Amecor will reinforce our long-term commitment to the South African and Sub-Saharan markets and there are numerous synergies with our electronic security solutions business, that will add great benefit to our customers," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

Amecor was established in 1994 and has some 120 employees. The main office and factory are located in Johannesburg, South Africa.  

Sales for 2022 amounted to about MZAR 270 (approx. MSEK 170) with a strong EBIT-margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

