ASSA ABLOY acquires Sam's Garage Doors in Canada

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Sam's Garage Doors, a distributor, installer, and servicer of various door products and a manufacturer of gate products, based in Canada.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sam's Garage Doors to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Through the acquisition of Sam's Garage Doors we strengthen our position in Western Canada and expand our service reach across the greater Vancouver area. With their complementary portfolio and strong customer focus, we can offer new products to our existing customers and further enhance the service we provide, creating even greater value across the region," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

Sam's Garage Doors was founded in 1990 and has some 40 employees. The main office and manufacturing facility are located in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada. The company will be part of the Business Segment Industrial within the Entrance Systems Division.

Sales for 2025 amounted to about MCAD 17 (approx. MSEK 120) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

