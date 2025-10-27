ASSA ABLOY acquires Metal Products Inc. in the US

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Metal Products Inc. ("MPI"), a US manufacturer of custom made hollow metal doors and frames.

"I am very pleased to welcome MPI to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"MPI has built a strong reputation in our industry for trusted, consistent delivery and exceptional customer focus," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "Their best-in-class lead times for custom metal doors and frames, combined with their strategic footprint in the US, make them a valuable addition to our division. This acquisition enhances our product offering and strengthens our ability to serve customers with speed, reliability, and regional expertise."

MPI was founded in 1980 and has some 170 employees. The main office and factory are located in Corbin, Kentucky, USA.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MUSD 22 (approx. MSEK 230) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

