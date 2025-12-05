ASSA ABLOY acquires Sargent and Greenleaf in the US

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Sargent and Greenleaf, a US manufacturer of high-security mechanical and electronic locking solutions and safe hardware.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sargent and Greenleaf to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Sargent and Greenleaf has set the benchmark for high-security locking solutions with decades of proven innovation and trusted performance," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "This acquisition strengthens our secure access portfolio and brings Sargent and Greenleaf's renowned expertise closer to our customers. We're excited to explore new applications and growth opportunities across commercial, institutional, and high-security environments."

Sargent and Greenleaf was founded in 1857 and has some 100 employees. The main office and factory are located in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MUSD 45 (approx. MSEK 470) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

