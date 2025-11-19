STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wednesday, November 19, starting at 08:00 CST, ASSA ABLOY hosts its Capital Markets Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. Nico Delvaux, President & CEO and Erik Pieder, CFO, will provide an update on ASSA ABLOY's strategy and direction, including an overview of the company's strategic objectives and priorities to accelerate profitable growth. The financial targets of an EBIT-margin of 16-17% and annual sales growth of 10% over a business cycle are re-confirmed. No detailed outlook statement will be provided.

Other speakers during the day include Björn Lidefelt, Head of Global Technologies' business unit HID; Lucas Boselli, Head of the Americas division; and Massimo Grassi, Head of the Entrance Systems division.

In the afternoon, ASSA ABLOY will host a site visit to Entrance Systems' factory in Kenosha.

Some of the material from the CMD will be made available at our website assaabloy.com/investors a couple of days after the event.

