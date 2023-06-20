ASSA ABLOY reports one-off costs of SEK 2.2bn in the Global Technologies Division

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY reports one-off non-cash costs of SEK 2.2bn in the second quarter of 2023 in its Global Technologies Division, primarily related to the Citizen ID business. These one-off costs are attributable to impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets.

"The impairment in Citizen ID reflects the continued long term challenging situation since the pandemic with significantly lower volumes, mainly in the passport business. We will continue with actions to improve the profitability of Citizen ID," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

