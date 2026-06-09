Assail Names Industry Veteran Kenneth W. Bible to Board of Directors

Former CISO of the Department of Homeland Security joins the board of autonomous offensive security company Assail as it scales Ares for the warfighter and the national-security mission.

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assail, the pioneer in autonomous red teaming powered by self-improving offensive AI, today announced the appointment of Kenneth W. Bible to the company's Board of Directors.

Kenneth Bible Headshot

A nationally recognized cybersecurity and technology leader, Bible is the former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he was responsible for securing one of the federal government's largest and most complex information technology environments. Prior to DHS, he served as Deputy Director for Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4) and Deputy Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Marine Corps, following a distinguished career with the U.S. Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR).

A recipient of the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award and the Marine Corps Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Bible is widely recognized for advancing cybersecurity, enterprise modernization, secure software delivery, and data-driven decision making across mission-critical organizations.

"Ken's appointment marks an important milestone in Assail's growth," said Alissa Knight, CEO and Chief AI Officer of Assail. "He has spent decades leading cybersecurity and technology transformation efforts across some of the nation's most mission-critical organizations. More importantly, he understands that modern cyber defense requires organizations to continuously think and operate like their adversaries. His experience operating at the intersection of cybersecurity, acquisition, technology modernization, and national security missions will be invaluable as we expand the reach of Ares across government and critical infrastructure environments."

That perspective, developed through leadership roles at the highest levels of both the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense, aligns directly with Assail's mission of helping organizations identify and eliminate vulnerabilities before adversaries can exploit them. Throughout his career, Bible has led initiatives that modernized enterprise networks, strengthened cyber resilience, accelerated secure software delivery, and improved data-driven decision making across large-scale government organizations.

"Organizations today face an increasingly difficult challenge: adversaries can discover and exploit vulnerabilities faster than traditional security processes can identify and remediate them," said Kenneth Bible. "Assail's approach applies automation and AI to help close that gap by continuously emulating sophisticated adversaries and identifying exploitable weaknesses before they become operational risks. I look forward to helping the company refine its strategy, expand its impact across government and industry, and advance capabilities that strengthen both cybersecurity resilience and mission effectiveness."

During his tenure at DHS, Bible oversaw the Department's cybersecurity and information security programs while helping strengthen the security posture of critical mission systems. At the Marine Corps, he led major modernization initiatives, including the pathfinding delivery of ADVANA, the Department of Defense's authoritative data analytics platform, and advancement of the Corps' first fully accredited DevSecOps pipelines. His combination of executive leadership, engineering expertise, and deep understanding of evolving cyber threats brings significant strategic value to Assail's Board of Directors.

Bible joins Assail at a pivotal moment as demand grows for autonomous offensive security capabilities that can continuously emulate sophisticated adversaries at machine speed. Assail's Ares platform represents a new approach to cybersecurity, enabling organizations to identify and validate exploitable weaknesses across modern application environments without the limitations of traditional manual testing..

With Bible's guidance, Assail is well positioned to advance the next generation of autonomous offensive security, helping organizations discover, validate, and remediate vulnerabilities faster than human-led approaches and at the pace required by today's threat environment.

For more information on Assail's autonomous solutions, visit www.assailai.com.

About Assail AI

Assail is a cybersecurity company building autonomous offensive AI for the modern application stack. Founded by Alissa Knight and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Assail's flagship platform, Ares, deploys self-evolving AI agents that discover, chain, and exploit vulnerabilities across APIs, mobile apps, and web applications — teaching themselves novel attack techniques through adversarial co-evolution without reliance on human-curated training data. The company is backed by Venture Guides. For more information, visit assailai.com

SOURCE Assail, Inc.