Assal Badrkhani Named Winner of 2023 AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award, Sponsored by Advocate Capital

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of the 2023 American Association for Justice (AAJ) Paralegal of the Year Award, sponsored by Advocate Capital, Inc., is Assal Badrkhani from the law firm of Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos, LLP.

She was nominated by Mike Arias, Managing Partner at Arias Sanguinetti, with whom she recently co-authored an article in Consumer Attorneys of California's legal publication Forum titled: "Abuse of Power: The Historical Evolution of Institutional Sexual Assault from a Litigation Perspective."

Badrkhani has seventeen years of experience in civil litigation focusing on personal injury, catastrophic injury and death, civil rights violations and sexual assault. Her research and investigative skills are unmatched, and she has a record of uncovering serious policy and statute violations leading to justice for the firm's clients. She also dedicates time to educating her fellow staff, and consistently prepares webinars and tutorials to assist her teammates.

Badrkhani has extensively researched throughout her tenure in the legal industry. She has become an expert in education rights through her continued learning and experience efforts, specifically for children who have been deprived of equal education opportunities due to disabilities, race and gender. This area of law is one of her greatest passions. She has fought for justice for many children and has been a key participant in securing substantial verdicts and settlements to better their futures.

Badrkhani holds a bachelor's degree in political science from UCLA and earned her Paralegal Certificate from California State University. She is an active member of numerous legal organizations, including the American Association for Justice, the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) and Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles (CAALA). She currently serves a leadership role on the CAALA Legal Staff Education Committee for 2022/2023 and volunteers her time preparing educational programs as well as posting social media content on behalf of the CAALA Legal Staff. She has also spoken on various paralegal webinars and lectured at legal conventions.

Elise R. Sanguinetti and Jamie G. Goldstein, partners at Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos, said, "Ms. Badrkhani is one of the most dedicated and driven paralegals we have had the pleasure of working with in our careers… She is well deserving of this award and would be an excellent addition to the list of recipients."

The AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award is given to an exceptional AAJ Paralegal Affiliate member who has made contributions to the paralegal profession, shown commitment to continuing legal education, and commitment to community volunteering. Advocate Capital, Inc. is proud to sponsor this award that recognizes the important, key role that paralegals play in our nation's civil justice system and our communities.

Badrkhani will receive the award at AAJ's Annual Convention on July 14-18 in Philadelphia. As part of the award, Badrkhani will receive complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations, and registration for AAJ's 2023 Annual Convention.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms. It has served the plaintiff bar for 24 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN, and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.AdvocateCapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

CONTACT:

Rachel Minyard

Vice President of Marketing

Advocate Capital, Inc.

www.AdvocateCapital.com/team/Rachel-Minyard/

SOURCE Advocate Capital, Inc.