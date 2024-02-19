Assan Aluminyum achieves a CDP score above global industry averages

ISTANBUL, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assan Aluminyum, one of the leading flat rolled aluminium producers in the world became the first company in its sector in Türkiye to take part in the CDP 2023 Climate Change program, where it achieved a high score of 'B', a score that is above both the global industry averages, as well as the global metal industry average.

Assan Aluminyum, a subsidiary of the Kibar Group and one of the two largest aluminium foil manufacturers in Europe, ranked above the global averages and the average of the global metal industry with its environmental performance in the 2023 assessment of CDP, one of the world's leading sustainability reporting platforms. Assan Alüminyum became the first company in Türkiye to report on climate change and environmental performance through CDP.

CDP, an international not-for-profit organization based in London, facilitates companies to report how they use natural resources and natural capital and to help them measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, water security and deforestation. More than 23 thousand companies reported their environmental performance data through the platform in 2023. Participating companies are evaluated based on their answers to questions gathered under 11 headings.

Göksal Güngör, the General Manager of Assan Alüminyum, said that they are very happy of the results they achieved in the evaluation of CDP, which plays a leading role in the measuring and reporting of environmental performance and climate change. Güngör noted: "We participated in CDP for the first time in 2023 and achieve a score of 'B', a score that is above both the global averages, as well as the global metal industry average."

Güngör also emphasized that as a result of Assan Alüminyum's sustainability activities, they also received the Performance Standard Certificate from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), which is an international initiative that sets the sustainability framework for the entire global value chain for the aluminum industry. This certificate not only acts as a certification that the company's facilities operate in line with global sustainability principles, but also as a valuable guideline in the company's sustainability journey moving forward.

