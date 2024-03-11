ASSEMBLY, A STAGWELL (STGW) AGENCY, ELEVATES NORTH AMERICA LEADERSHIP IN ENHANCED ORG STRUCTURE

Industry-leading leaders will drive growth for the agency's biggest market.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly announced today the elevations of Nicole Jennings to Managing Director, Bridget Lynn, Kevin Tarpey, Megan Warfield to Managing Partner, and Toni Box to EVP Brand Experience in North America. Each leader boasts a wealth of cross-industry experience, and these appointments demonstrate Assembly's commitment to excellence and tailor-made service, aiming to provide effective omnichannel media solutions that deliver business impact and innovation for clients. Jennings will report to North America CEO Valerie Davis, Lynn, Tarpey, and Warfield will report to NA Chief Client Officer Kendra Mazey, and Box will report to Jennings.

With the elevations comes a new operational structure—enabling the agency to quite literally live its name with teams formed into "Assemblies" delineated by geography and industry sector. The Assemblies also provide more rigor, focus, and growth opportunities for employees, resulting in teams that not only do the best work of their careers, but also the best work for the agency's clients.

- Bridget Lynn, previously SVP and Strategic Leader, assumes the role of EVP, Managing Partner of Assembly Midwest, overseeing operations in Detroit and Minneapolis. Lynn's focus will be on brick-and-mortar clients, as well as the CPG and Home sectors.

- Kevin Tarpey, formerly SVP, Integrated Communications Group Director, has been promoted to EVP, Managing Partner of Assembly West. Based in Los Angeles, Tarpey will lead efforts to serve Health and wellness clients, franchises, and co-ops.

- Megan Warfield, who joined Assembly in 2023 as EVP of Client Excellence, now serves as EVP, Managing Partner of Assembly East. Based in New York, Warfield will lead teams across New York, Baltimore, and Toronto, specializing in Finance, Luxury, Fashion, and Beauty clients.

- Toni Box has been promoted from Senior Vice President of Social Media to EVP, Brand Experience. In her new role, Box will orchestrate full-funnel, cross-channel campaign strategies and integrated activations, delivering clients comprehensive, omnichannel media solutions.

- Nicole Jennings, previously EVP, Experience & Activation, has been appointed Managing Director. Jennings brings a wealth of strategic insight and a visionary approach to her new role. With over two decades of transformative client leadership at Assembly (formerly ForwardPMX), Jennings is well-positioned to unlock operational excellence in the North American market as well as partner with our Growth team to bring our solutions to potential clients.

Jennings will collaborate closely with Assembly North America CEO Valerie Davis and the agency's executive management team to set strategic priorities, drive innovation, and ensure Assembly remains at the forefront of the industry.

Assembly North America CEO Valerie Davis says, "Assembly is experiencing tremendous growth in the North American market, and we're excited to make these intentional changes in our org design and executive team to meet our clients where they need us. With these exceptional leaders at the helm, we will unlock unlimited potential for our clients and continue to build Assembly's reputation as a modern agency partner for brands on a journey of transformation."

All appointments are effective immediately.

