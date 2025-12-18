ASSEMBLY APPOINTS BRIDGET HOPKINS AS NEW EUROPE CEO

Proven client and operations leader to steer the next phase of growth

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, the leading global omnichannel media agency within the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network, today announced the promotion of Bridget Hopkins to Europe CEO. Hopkins is based in London and will report to Global CEO, Rick Acampora and lead Assembly's European business.

Since joining Assembly as Managing Partner in September 2023, and most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer, Hopkins has been a driving force in the agency's regional momentum – strengthening client partnerships, elevating operational excellence, and leading all channel disciplines.

As Assembly's Europe CEO, Hopkins will focus on elevating Assembly's product and performance at scale – ensuring clients benefit from integrated, future-ready solutions that drive true brand performance and reflect the complexity of Europe's regulatory and cultural landscape.

"Bridget is exactly the kind of builder we want leading Europe," said Rick Acampora, Global CEO of Assembly. "She rolls up her sleeves, connects people and capabilities, and keeps clients at the centre of every decision. Her blend of operational rigour, commercial acumen, and empathy for teams will be critical as we accelerate Assembly's next stage of growth in Europe."

Based in London, Hopkins has shaped Assembly's European client experience for some of the world's most recognisable brands including Estee Lauder. Prior to joining Assembly, she held senior leadership roles across global networks, including Global Client Lead at Wavemaker, overseeing complex multi-market client engagements.

"I'm honoured to step into the role at such an important moment for Assembly. Our teams are delivering exceptional work for brands navigating fragmented audiences, an evolving media landscape, and rapid advances in technology. My focus will be on bringing together our talent, data, and tech optimally to unlock more consistent, scalable growth for clients," said Hopkins. "Assembly's values—show up, make change, win well—are deeply resonant across Europe. When paired with our STAGE Experience Engine and continued investment in innovation, they put us in a powerful position to deliver even greater impact while advancing our commitments to responsible, sustainable growth."

Assembly Europe has undergone significant transformation in recent years, including expansion into new markets, integration of advanced digital commerce capabilities, and achieving B Corp certification—underscoring its commitment to social and environmental responsibility alongside commercial performance. Hopkins' appointment builds on this foundation and further strengthens Assembly's position as a premier media partner for brands across Europe and the UK.

Assembly is a global omnichannel agency built for brands that want a more modern approach to building brands that perform. Backed by the Stagwell network, we are a literal assembly of data, talent, and technology built to unlock smarter, faster, and better-performing outcomes from the bottom up—not the top down. Curious, collaborative, and driven by change, we are an agency of builders who believe the better the experience, the better the performance. We don't see brand and performance as an either/or. For us, it's always both. The +\ symbol in our logo, known as the ORAD, represents this mindset. It's a mark of how we think, how we build, and how we deliver results across the full funnel. Assembly's foundation is built on three core elements: our purpose-built STAGE Experience Engine, the strategic product it powers—Brand Performance Planning (BPP)—and an organizational design built for speed, depth, and the demands of modern marketing. Together, they enable us to build better brand experiences that reimagine how brands connect, engage, and grow across data, tech, media, creative and commerce. With over 3,000 experts in 44 offices worldwide, Assembly delivers full-funnel solutions that help the world's most ambitious brands perform. Learn more at assemblyglobal.com.

