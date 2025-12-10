Kettle Closes a Landmark Year of Momentum, Innovation and Industry Recognition

Empowered by a strong culture and visionary leadership, Kettle, part of the Code and Theory Network, Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) digital transformation network, continues to shape the future of digital.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kettle, the digital-first creative agency partnering with brands like Apple, T-Mobile and Warby Parker, is closing out 2025 with extraordinary momentum and a clear vision for its next chapter. The year was defined by exciting new projects, deepened client partnerships and most recently, a significant industry honor: CEO Lauren Kushner has been named The Drum's Agency Leader of the Year.

The recognition celebrates leaders who bring clear vision and strategic direction to their organizations. It caps a standout year for Kushner, who was also named to Campaign 40 Over 40 and nominated for Digiday Agency Executive of the Year.

Kettle further strengthened its leadership team in 2025. Camille Imbert was elevated to the agency's first Chief Creative Officer and Jess Mireau as its inaugural Chief Product Officer, leading the agency's work at the intersection of product and story to unlock greater possibilities for clients and partners. Together with Kushner, they form an all-women C-suite driving Kettle's next chapter.

The agency's impact was felt across the industry and within its culture:

Named to Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies List 2025

Recognized as one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2025

Eight Webby and Shorty Awards celebrating work for e.l.f. Beauty and The Legal Aid Society

Doubled team headcount over two years, while keeping employee turnover under 3%

A key driver in Kettle's success is its cross-disciplinary capabilities. Social experts, content makers, product designers, technologists and strategists team up to deliver high-impact digital work for clients across technology, finance, retail, e-commerce and more.

Looking ahead to 2026, Kettle will continue to scale its product and creative capabilities, strengthen partnerships with leading brands and explore emerging platforms and technologies, from AI-enabled creative systems to next-generation personalization. The goal is simple: to build the most human, high-impact digital experiences in the industry.

Lauren Kushner, Kettle's CEO, says: "2025 has been a year of bold growth and meaningful transformation. Our success is driven by a team that embraces curiosity, collaboration and fearless creativity. Together with our clients, we're shaping digital experiences that inspire, connect and endure. I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved and what's ahead."

About Kettle

Kettle is a digital creative agency that builds personal, high-impact products and experiences to connect brands with their audiences. Trusted by some of the world's most ambitious brands like Apple, Nike, T-Mobile, Warby Parker, e.l.f. Beauty and Robinhood, Kettle blends design, strategy and technology to drive lasting impact. Recently named one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work and an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency, Kettle's growth reflects the values and culture at the heart of everything it makes. For more information, visit wearekettle.com .

About The Code and Theory Network

The Code and Theory Network is the only technology and creative network with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers. Our unique makeup makes us the place where CMOs, CTOs and CIOs come together to drive results for their businesses. We partner with our clients to redefine what is possible to create lasting impact and drive long-term growth. Part of Stagwell, Code and Theory offers a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entirety of the customer-facing journey and implement the technology that powers it. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, Instrument, Left Field Labs, Truelogic, Create. Group, Rhythm and Mediacurrent. Code and Theory clients include Amazon, JPMorganChase, Microsoft, NBC, NFL and Yeti. For more, visit codeandtheory.com

