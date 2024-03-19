ASSEMBLY EXPANDS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH NEW ELEVATIONS

New roles are the first strategic elevations under new Global CEO Rick Acampora, marking a significant milestone for the Stagwell (STGW) agency

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global media agency Assembly announced it is elevating two of its senior leaders to take on expanded roles aimed at boosting global reach, operational efficiency, and innovation. Andrea Timmerman, North America EVP Client Experience, has been promoted to Global Chief Client Officer, and Tim Lippa, North America EVP Strategy Head of Consultancy, has been promoted to Global Chief Product Officer. Both roles, reporting to Global CEO Rick Acampora, are the first strategic elevations under his leadership, marking a significant milestone for the agency. These elevations underscore the agency's commitment to leveraging seasoned leadership to navigate the complexities of the global market, infusing more client-centricity around the globe, and truly operating within the organizational design Acampora transformed for the agency in his previous role as Global Chief Operating Officer. In their global roles, Timmerman and Lippa will also be responsible for working closely with regional leadership to ensure best-in-class delivery and to ensure global consistency.

Andrea Timmerman, Global Chief Client Officer, and Tim Lippa, Global Chief Product Officer.

With more than 20 years of experience, Timmerman has a winning track record of building brands and increasing shareholder value through focused strategic leadership, operational excellence, and C-level collaboration. Her expertise lies in transforming brands and championing innovative strategies that achieve brand performance goals across media, data, and technology. Timmerman plays a key role in maintaining client trust and satisfaction, demonstrated by her ability to improve performance metrics, increase client retention rates, help our teams create indispensable partnerships, and develop reliable frameworks for customer success.

Lippa has over 25 years of experience in Brand Performance Marketing with expertise across Retail, Direct-To-Consumer, Consumer Packaged Goods, Education, Original Equipment Manufacturing, Finance, Technology, and B2B sectors, working with Fortune 100 companies and startups. In his time at Assembly, Lippa has played an integral role in operationalizing the agency's tech stack, spearheading a global product development process to enhance application growth in STAGE, the agency's proprietary operating system, and AI workstreams.

"I couldn't be more confident in the agency we are today and where we are going," said Rick Acampora, Assembly Global CEO. "Andrea and Tim's leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have been pivotal to providing best-in-class services to our clients globally. Their ability to drive growth and inspire teams is evident, and I am confident that in their new roles, they will continue to elevate our agency and set new benchmarks in the industry."

In addition, Kim Davis has been promoted from SVP Client Experience Leadership to EVP, Managing Partner, reporting to Timmerman. Davis will partner with Global CCO and client leadership teams to drive retention, growth, innovation, and client satisfaction for key clients, like Lenovo and T. Rowe Price.

Roles are effective immediately.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary technology platform, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 1,900 professionals. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com.

