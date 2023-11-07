Assemblyman James C. Ramos Recipient of VetsinTech's Advocacy Award

News provided by

VetsinTech

07 Nov, 2023, 08:54 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans and military spouses through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, proudly presented its Advocacy Award to Assemblyman James C. Ramos at its annual fundraising Gala. The award honors Assemblyman Ramos' steadfast commitment to military veterans through his sponsorship of Assembly Bill 46.

"Thank you to VetsinTech for this award. It's an honor to stand with our nation's veterans, that is why I am proud to author AB 46 to help vets and their dependents keep more of their hard-earned, well-deserved pensions. I will continue to work on the issue this coming session," said Ramos. "Standing with veterans is something that goes back deep in my culture. We've stood with my great uncles who went and fought in WWII, then looked for resources that weren't there. That's why we support our veterans. On behalf of my elders, thank you so much for this award."

AB 46 seeks to exempt the pensions of military veteran retirees and surviving spouses from California income tax. With solid bi-partisan support, despite previous setbacks in getting similar bills passed that he also sponsored, AB 46 reflects Ramos' unwavering advocacy for over 140,000 military retirees residing in California. One of only three states, California fully taxes veterans' and surviving spouses' pensions. If signed into law, the bill is poised to increase veterans' collective incomes by $830 million annually while potentially creating over 12,000 jobs, thereby improving the livelihoods of military families in the state.

Assemblyman Ramos' efforts to pass AB 46 also reflects his dedication to making California a more accommodating home for military veterans and their families. His efforts align perfectly with VetsinTech's staunch support of service and community.

The Advocacy Award is a testament to Assemblyman Ramos' impact on the veteran community and his enduring resolve to champion their cause. VetsinTech's annual fundraising gala, aptly themed "Vets 2.0 -- Beyond the Transition," is also a celebration of the remarkable individuals and organizations going above and beyond to support veterans in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

"We're deeply grateful to Assemblyman Ramos for his tireless advocacy in sponsoring AB 46 to help military families protect their income from what shouldn't be taxed in the first place," said Katherine Webster, CEO of VetsinTech. "His commitment to bettering the lives of California's veterans and families embodies the spirit of service we aim to recognize."

For more information about VetsinTech and the annual Gala, please visit https://events.vetsintech.co/gala2023/.

About VetsinTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 75,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsinTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting veterans and military spouses through tech-based programs in education, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Press Contact:                                                                         
Carmen Hughes                                                                          
Ignite X                                                                                       
[email protected]
650.453.8553

SOURCE VetsinTech

Also from this source

VetsinTech Announces Winners of 3rd Tech Startup Pitch Competition

VetsinTech Announces Winners of 3rd Tech Startup Pitch Competition

VetsinTech (ViT), the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education,...
MEDIA ALERT: Tech Titans and Military Veterans Unite for VetsinTech's Annual Gala

MEDIA ALERT: Tech Titans and Military Veterans Unite for VetsinTech's Annual Gala

What: Silicon Valley's top tech luminaries and military veterans will join forces at VetsinTech's annual Gala fundraiser. Now in its 9th year, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

Image1

Veterans

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.