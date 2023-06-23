Assessment of Human DNA Vaccine Markets to 2028 by Mode of Administration, Application, End-user and Region

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human DNA Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Mode of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Intradermal, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human DNA vaccine market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028, owing to the growing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases in humans. An increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant pathogens is further expected to drive the growth of the human DNA Vaccine Market.

The growing prevalence of different diseases has significantly increased the demand for different types of vaccines. Additionally, growing research & development activities being initiated by various governments and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies across the globe are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the human DNA vaccine market in the coming years. In 2021, the research & development expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe was around USD238 billion.

Rise in Prevalence of Different Diseases

Globally, cancer is the leading cause of death. According to World Health Organization, around 50,550,287 cases of cancer prevalence have been reported worldwide in the last five years. This is due to the physical carcinogens, such as ultraviolet and ionizing radiation; chemical carcinogens, such as asbestos, components of tobacco smoke, alcohol, aflatoxin (a food contaminant), and arsenic (a drinking water contaminant) and biological carcinogens, such as infections from certain viruses, bacteria, or parasites as well as unhealthy lifestyle.

Cancer has become a global healthcare concern. The need to develop therapies for cancer is expected to support the growth of global human DNA vaccine market. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as HIV, Human Papillomavirus, and Tuberculosis, which are deadly and require a potential treatment, is further expected to drive the growth of global human DNA vaccine market. As of 2021, globally, around 38.4 million people were living with HIV.

Increase in Number of Antibiotics Resistant Pathogens

Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development. The epidemiological models describe a direct relationship between antibiotic consumption and resistant pathogen. According to World Health Organization, 32 antibiotics were identified in clinical development, which addressed the top priority pathogens.

Some multi and resistant bacteria called "superbugs" that cause infections are not treatable with existing antimicrobial medicines such as antibiotics. Also, certain bacteria have developed resistance to existing treatment options, thereby creating a need to develop novel therapeutic solutions which can address the issue of antibiotic resistance. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of Global Human DNA Vaccine Market.

Growth in R&D for DNA Vaccine

Rapid advancements in research and development (R&D) practices and activities are propelling the growth of the market on account of the growing need to develop novel human vaccines for the treatment of different life-threatening diseases. According to Clinicaltrials.gov, 247 clinical trials are in different phases of development across the globe for Human DNA vaccines. This clearly indicates that a lot of R&D is being done across the globe for developing human DNA vaccines for the treatment of different diseases, thereby supporting the growth of the global human DNA vaccine market.

Recent Developments

ZyCoV-D is a DNA plasmid-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Cadila Healthcare, with support from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council in August 2021. This vaccine illustrated higher safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity.

The vaccine is administered into the skin without an injection and has been found to be 67% protective against symptomatic COVID-19 in clinical trials. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose intradermal vaccine applied using The PharmaJet needle-free system, Tropis, which can significantly reduce any side effects and improve quality. Zydus Cadila has received approval for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D.

Report Scope

In this report, Global Human DNA Vaccine Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below.

Human DNA Vaccine Market, by Mode of Administration

  • Intramuscular
  • Subcutaneous
  • Intradermal
  • Others

Human DNA Vaccine Market, by Application

  • Oncology
  • Tuberculosis
  • HIV
  • Human Papillomavirus
  • Others

Human DNA Vaccine Market, by End-user

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Academic & Research Institutions
  • Others

Human DNA Vaccine Market, by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Human DNA Vaccine market. A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

  • BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GmbH (Merial)
  • ELI-LILLY (Novartis Animal Health)
  • Gene One Life Science
  • GEOVAX LABS, INC
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (VGX Animal Health)
  • Genexine, Inc.
  • VIATRIS INC. (Rottapharm Biotech)
  • Takara Holdings (Takara Bio)
  • ZOETIS INC. (Fort dodge Animal Health)
  • Zydus Lifesciences Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2h19r7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Bioinformatics: Partnering Deals & Agreements 2016-2023 - Understand Historical Key Deal Terms and Undertake Due Diligence to Assess Suitability of Your Proposed Deal

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Landscape Assessment 2023: Developments, Trends, Competitors and Products

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.