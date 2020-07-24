Assessment of the Anti-Aging Products Industry 2020-2027 - Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Aging Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 16th edition of the report. The 752-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Anti-Aging Products Market to Reach US$83.2 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Aging Products estimated at US$52.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Sunscreen Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$35.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Wrinkle Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Anti-Aging Products market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Anti-Aging Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Anti-Pigmentation Products Segment Corners a 19.8% Share in 2020



In the global Anti-Pigmentation Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Anti-Aging Products: Enabling Healthy, Better, and Longer Living

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Trends in a Nutshell

Challenges in a Nutshell

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anti-Aging Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Allergan PLC ( Ireland )

) ARK Skincare (UK)

Avon Products Inc. (UK)

Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Beiersdorf AG ( Germany )

) Biomod Concepts, Inc. ( Canada )

) Chanel SA ( France )

( ) Christian Dior SA ( France )

) Clarins ( France )

) Ella Bache ( France )

( ) Estee Lauder Inc. ( USA )

) Clinique Laboratories, LLC ( USA )

) Henkel KGaA ( Germany )

) Jan Marini Skin Research Inc. ( USA )

) Johnson & Johnson ( USA )

) NeoStrata Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Neutrogena Corporation ( USA )

) L'Oreal SA ( France )

) LR Health & Beauty Systems ( Greece )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Pfizer Inc. ( USA )

) Procter & Gamble ( USA )

) Revlon Inc. ( USA )

) Elizabeth Arden Inc. ( USA )

) Shiseido Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Unilever PLC (UK)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International ( Canada )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Urgent Need to Foster Better Health and Well-Being of the Expanding Aging Population: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Surging Demand for Cosmeceuticals Drive Healthy Market Growth

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty

Formulated Anti-Aging Products Drive the Concept of Cosmeceuticals

Face Care Cosmeceuticals: Largest and Most Dynamic Anti-Aging Segment

Body Care Cosmeceuticals: Niche Yet Growing

Anti-Aging Cosmeceutical Consumer is Highly Informed and Aesthetically-Conscious

The Clampdown on Regulatory Controls

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Benefits Market Expansion

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Silicones: Another Convenient Alternative to Surgical Procedures

Growing Popularity of Anti-Pollution Skincare Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Anti-Aging Remains Major Growth Engine for the Personal Care Market

Factors Driving Innovations in Personal Care

At-home Skin Care and Beauty Products and Devices Gain Demand

Popularity of Social Media Networks Drives the Personal Care Industry

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Natural Ingredients Offer the Unique Selling Point for Leading Brands

Select Natural Ingredients Used in Anti-Aging Products

Tripeptide Rules Anti-Aging Market

Researchers and Beauty Companies Focus on Developing New Organic Cosmetics

Emollients Market to Gain

Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Need for Multifunctional Products Drive Demand for Feature-Rich Premium Anti-Aging Products

Premium Anti-Aging Products Raises the Bar on Price Sensitivity

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-Aging Products

Men Move to Mass Market Searching Better Skin

A New Breed Called "Metrosexuals" Spur Growth

The Younger Generation Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

The Charm of Youth Beckons Younger Consumers

Herbs & Vitamins: Redefining the Aging Process

Anti-Aging Vitamins and Supplements for Keeping the Dreaded Signs of Aging at Bay

Vitamins: The Dominant Ingredient in Anti-Aging Products

Key Factors Driving Vitamins Demand in Cosmetics & Dietary Supplements

Vitamin E in Cosmetic Application: A Bright Future

Supplements & Vitamins a Day Keeps Aging Away

What the Skeptics Say?

Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption of Antioxidant-Based Anti-Aging Products

Rising Awareness of Intestinal Microflora on Skin Quality Boosts Demand for Probiotic Products

Bonicel: An Emerging Probiotic-Type for Personal Care Products

Focus on Graying Hair, Thinning Hair, and Dryness Boosts Demand for Hair Care Products with Anti-Aging Attributes

Keratin Treatment: Gaining Popularity in Hair Care

Mounting Healthcare Costs: A Blessing in Disguise for Anti-Aging Nutraceuticals

Desire for a Pain-Free and Injury-Free Old Age Spurs Demand for Dietary Supplements

Anti-Aging Potion for the Hands: A New Area to Conquer

Favorable Economic & Social Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Women: The Dominant Consumer Group

Mid-Life Crisis Shifts Focus on Retaining Youthful Healthy and Appearance

Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Up Demand

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 326

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13to95

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

