Asset Living Appoints Industry Veteran Marti Burrows as Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Living, the nation's leader in third-party property management, announced today the appointment of Marti Burrows as the company's Chief Operating Officer, marking a significant milestone in Asset Living's continued growth and commitment to operational excellence, client success, and investment in its people.

In this role, Burrows will oversee operations across Asset Living's national platform, driving strategic alignment, operational performance, and scalable growth as the company continues to expand its footprint and service offerings nationwide.

Marti Burrows

Prior to joining Asset Living, Marti served as Managing Director and Head of Asset Management for Housing and Alternatives at Nuveen Real Estate, overseeing more than $22 billion in assets under management across multifamily, single-family rentals, manufactured housing, student housing, and self-storage. She previously held executive leadership roles at Greystar, where she helped expand the firm's owned asset platform and launched its Build-to-Rent single-family rental platform, and at Prudential Real Estate Investors, where she oversaw multifamily investments for the PRISA Core Open-Ended Fund.

"A strong operational foundation is essential to effective property management," said Ryan McGrath, Chief Executive Officer and President of Asset Living. "Marti brings a rare perspective because she has led from both the operator's seat and the owner's seat. She understands what clients expect from a property management partner, and she knows what teams need to deliver on that promise consistently."

Burrows' appointment reflects Asset Living's long-term commitment to building a best-in-class operating platform while investing in the people, technology, and infrastructure needed to support continued growth. Burrows will partner closely with executive leadership to further strengthen operational consistency, support market expansion, enhance client outcomes, and continue developing strategies that drive long-term success. As the company continues to evolve, her leadership will play a critical role in advancing Asset Living's mission to be the most trusted partner in real estate.

Over the past four decades, Asset Living has evolved into one of the largest and most diversified property management companies in the United States, managing more than 450,000 units nationwide. As the company continues its next phase of growth, Asset Living remains focused on strengthening its platform through strategic investments in leadership, innovation, and operations to provide long-term value for clients, residents, and team members alike.

To learn more about the nation's leader in third-party property management, visit www.assetliving.com.

‍About Asset Living

Founded in 1986, Asset Living is the largest third-party property management firm serving market rate, student, and affordable housing communities across the United States. The company provides property management solutions, asset management, receivership, and investment services for owners and institutional partners. Known for operational excellence and people-first leadership, Asset Living is a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management and holds the Accredited Management Organization (AMO) designation. To learn more, visit www.assetliving.com.

SOURCE Asset Living