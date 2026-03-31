Asset Panda Launches AI-Powered Platform to Modernize Asset Management for State and Local Governments

FRISCO, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Panda, the leading asset management software, announced the launch of Ursa, an AI-powered platform designed to help state and local governments manage infrastructure, equipment and public safety assets more efficiently, while delivering capabilities the company says outperform traditional asset management platforms.

Ursa integrates artificial intelligence directly into Asset Panda Pro's asset management system, allowing government agencies to track assets, perform inspections and generate reports using conversational prompts rather than manual workflows.

"With Ursa, government agencies can interact with their asset data the same way they interact with modern AI systems," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "Instead of running reports or building complex queries, teams can ask questions, conduct inspections and generate insights instantly."

State and local governments manage thousands of assets across departments including fire, police, public works, sanitation and utilities. Many agencies still rely on spreadsheets or rigid software systems that require complex reporting processes and manual updates.

Ursa AI enables government agencies to gain clear visibility into asset depreciation and grant funding usage through automated reporting, while maintaining audit readiness and compliance with GASB standards using immutable asset history logs. The Asset Panda Pro platform also includes robust, role-based user permissions to help ensure data security across departments.

In addition, the Asset Panda Pro app improves productivity for field teams with seamless mobile access, ensuring users can continue accessing the right data and updating records from anywhere. With the exception of Ursa AI, all Asset Panda Pro capabilities are available offline so field technicians can check out equipment and perform tasks even without service. By streamlining inspections, check-in/check-out and audits, the mobile app reduces manual processes and accelerates decision-making.

The platform allows users to capture data through photos, documents and operational records that are analyzed using AI. For example, field personnel can photograph equipment and request an inspection. The system analyzes the image, generates findings and stores the results directly within the asset record.

Department leaders can also generate analytics and operational reports through simple prompts, allowing them to quickly assess asset availability, maintenance status or deployment readiness. Agencies can use the platform to track a wide range of assets including company laptops, public safety equipment, construction machinery, vehicles and infrastructure components, giving teams a clearer view of the resources they rely on every day.

"This AI-native architecture differentiates Ursa from many legacy platforms used across government agencies," Kurzius said. "While many asset management tools treat AI as an added feature, Ursa integrates AI into the core of the system so agencies can analyze and act on data in real time."

Asset Panda provides cloud-based asset management software used by organizations to track equipment, infrastructure and operational assets. Its platform helps organizations manage asset lifecycles, streamline inspections and improve operational decision making.

For more information about Asset Panda Pro and Ursa AI, visit the company's website.

About Asset Panda

Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a highly flexible asset tracking and management platform that gives organizations quick access to the information they need when they need it. Designed to help the world work smarter, Asset Panda Pro helps businesses track asset lifecycles, depreciation, ticketing and more across web and mobile platforms. With Ursa AI, teams can set up customized accounts, fields, and workflows in minutes, saving valuable time and simplifying tasks. Asset Panda is committed to providing clients with outstanding customer service and constantly improving its technology. To learn more about Asset Panda, visit assetpanda.com.

SOURCE Asset Panda