Asset Performance Management Market worth $4.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive analytics, AI, and IoT will shape the Asset Performance Management (APM) market in the future by providing precise maintenance forecasts and data-driven decisions. APM will change as a result of the adoption of the cloud, the development of digital twins, and a focus on sustainability. Data security and cross-functional cooperation will be crucial in maximising asset performance and operational effectiveness.

The Asset Performance Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 4.7 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period, according to MarketsandMarkets. Demand for making informed business decisions with predictive asset maintenance is likely to boost the adoption of asset performance management globally.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments covered Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Vertical Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered AVEVA, SAP, GE Digital, IBM, ABB, Emerson, Bentley Systems, Rockwell Automation, Fluke, DNV, Siemens Energy, Hexagon, Oracle, Honeywell, Yokogawa, SAS AB, Arms Reliability, Tenna, MaintainX, Nexus Global. Synopsys, Detechtion Technologies, UpKeep, MentorAPM, Fracttal, Prometheus Group, MicroAI, IPS Intelligent Process Solutions, Qualer, Plasma, VROC, and Operational Sustainability

By solutions, the predictive asset management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Predictive asset maintenance is a type of maintenance that monitors the condition of assets using sensors. These sensors supply real-time data, which can be used to predict the timeline for asset maintenance, preventing equipment failure. It is a method used for preventing asset failures by analyzing the production data to identify patterns and predict issues before occurrence. Predictive asset maintenance further allows the maintenance frequency to be as low as possible to prevent unplanned reactive maintenance without incurring costs associated with performing several preventive maintenance activities. Predictive Asset Analytics helps organizations gain the highest return on critical assets by supporting PdM programs with early warning detection of equipment issues ahead of the existing operational alarms.

By vertical, manufacturing vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in 2023.

Asset-intensive organizations across the manufacturing vertical with heavy machinery are seeking to make their operations more efficient, reliable, and safer. Deploying AI and the IIoT within a process manufacturing environment can deliver a number of business benefits for companies with asset performance management capabilities. More manufacturers are adopting digital transformations through IIoT technology, with the move from metrics to analytics leading the way. The manufacturing sector has seen a variety of new analytics applications launched over the past three to five years, including a strong focus on asset performance management and other maintenance-related processes. Asset performance management solutions provide near real-time visibility into the condition of each industrial asset, which enables maintenance teams to minimize downtime.

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is among the major digital hubs of the world. Businesses in the region have been quick to identify the benefits of cloud technology as a facilitator of digital transformation. Countries such as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia are leading this technology adoption, which includes embracing new-age technologies such as AI, edge, IIoT, analytics, and cloud. According to the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), countries in Asia Pacific have established frameworks on a national level, recognizing the potential of Industry 4.0 to help prepare economic structures for greater productivity and resilience. This will be crucial in the efforts by governments to stimulate economic recovery and build resilient economies for the future. Most government agencies and industry players expect Industry 4.0 objectives to be delivered within the next five years. This will rely on effective regulatory frameworks, such as making a new spectrum available for enhanced connectivity and increasing innovations in new solutions leveraging AI, IIoT, ML, AR, and digital twin technologies.

Top Key Companies in Asset Performance Management Market:

Some of the key players operating in the Asset Performance Management Market are – AVEVA (UK), SAP (Germany), GE Digital (US), IBM (US), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US), Bentley Systems (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Fluke (US), and DNV (Norway).

Recent Developments:

In January 2023 , Schneider Electric acquired AVEVA. This deal would enable both the entities a holistic approach to digital transformation across industrial operations, while reducing energy, carbon, and resource intensity. While AVEVA will henceforth be wholly owned and part of Schneider Electric, it is intended that AVEVA's business autonomy and future R&D investment will be preserved going forward, thereby helping to meet increasing demand for a stronger portfolio of solutions.

, Schneider Electric acquired AVEVA. This deal would enable both the entities a holistic approach to digital transformation across industrial operations, while reducing energy, carbon, and resource intensity. While AVEVA will henceforth be wholly owned and part of Schneider Electric, it is intended that AVEVA's business autonomy and future R&D investment will be preserved going forward, thereby helping to meet increasing demand for a stronger portfolio of solutions. In July 2021 , GE Digital partnered with Airbus and Delta TechOps to bring support with its best-in-class predictive analytics software. With GE Digital's added analytics capabilities and systems portfolio, covering Airbus and non-Airbus OEM aircraft, airlines will further benefit from cross-fleet health monitoring and diagnostics, reliability analysis, and PdM analytics.

, GE Digital partnered with Airbus and Delta TechOps to bring support with its best-in-class predictive analytics software. With GE Digital's added analytics capabilities and systems portfolio, covering Airbus and non-Airbus OEM aircraft, airlines will further benefit from cross-fleet health monitoring and diagnostics, reliability analysis, and PdM analytics. In June 2021 , Bentley Systems recently acquired SPIDA Software, developers of specialized software for the design, analysis, and management of utility pole systems. The integration of SPIDA within Bentley Systems OpenUtilities engineering software, PowerView, and grid digital twin cloud services will help address the challenges of transitioning to new renewable energy sources, including for electric vehicle charging, of joint usage of utility poles to support broadband networks' 5G expansion, and of modernizing and hardening the electric grid to maintain reliability and resilience.

, Bentley Systems recently acquired SPIDA Software, developers of specialized software for the design, analysis, and management of utility pole systems. The integration of SPIDA within Bentley Systems OpenUtilities engineering software, PowerView, and grid digital twin cloud services will help address the challenges of transitioning to new renewable energy sources, including for electric vehicle charging, of joint usage of utility poles to support broadband networks' 5G expansion, and of modernizing and hardening the electric grid to maintain reliability and resilience. In May 2021 , AVEVA partnered with Maire Tecnimont Group. This partnership will extend usage of AVEVA's Asset Performance Management (APM) solutions across the Maire Tecnimont Group, globally, thereby enhancing plant operability and lowering maintenance costs. This in turn will deliver increased information availability empowering better, more informed decision-making, and subsequently improving overall business performance. As part of the agreement, the two companies will work together over a year on a defined number of customer projects so as to promote the application of predictive maintenance technology for critical plant assets.

Asset Performance Management Market Advantages:

By examining current data, past trends, and performance metrics, APM systems assist in foreseeing and averting equipment breakdowns. This pro-active strategy reduces unscheduled downtime, raises asset availability, and boosts overall operational effectiveness.

APM assists organisations in decreasing operational and maintenance costs by minimising downtime, eliminating unexpected failures, and optimising maintenance schedules. Businesses are able to switch from reactive maintenance to techniques for predictive and preventive maintenance, which eventually results in cost savings.

APM gives organisations insights into asset performance, allowing them to spot underperforming assets and take appropriate action. This leads to better resource allocation, enhanced production capacity, and improved asset utilisation.

Organisations can track the performance and health of their assets with the aid of APM solutions. Organisations can increase the lifespan of their assets and postpone the need for pricey replacements or significant repairs by spotting and fixing problems early on.

APM tools can aid in making sure that assets are maintained in line with industry standards and safety laws. Businesses may prevent accidents and stay out of legal trouble by recognising potential safety concerns and assuring compliance.

APM solutions optimise maintenance schedules using data-driven insights. This saves time and resources by reducing pointless maintenance tasks and extending the intervals between significant maintenance operations.

Data analytics and visualisations are offered by APM platforms to support data-driven decision-making. Decisions regarding when to carry out maintenance, when to replace assets, and how to deploy resources efficiently can be made by organisations.

Real-time asset monitoring is made possible by the integration of APM solutions with Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets and sensors. A thorough understanding of asset performance and health is provided by the analysis of this data coupled with previous data.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the global Asset Performance Management Market based on component (solutions and services), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), vertical (energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense, chemicals, telecommunications, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, food & beverages, and other verticals), and region.

To forecast the market size of the five major regional segments: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , the & , and To provide detailed information related to the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze macro and micromarkets with respect to growth trends, prospects, and their contributions to the overall market

To analyze industry trends, patents & innovations, and pricing data related to the Asset Performance Management Market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major players.

To profile key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core-competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, product enhancements, and partnerships & collaborations in the market.

