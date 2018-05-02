Asset Protectors and Advisors Sells to Simplicity Group Holdings with the Assistance of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Protectors and Advisors, a field marketing office located in Raleigh, North Carolina that offers marketing programs, training and tools to independent insurance agents and financial professionals, has officially been sold to new owners with the assistance of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, a well-known business brokerage firm serving business owners in the Southeast. Tom McDermott, started Asset Protectors and Advisors in 2002. Asset Protectors and Advisors provides a full suite of best in class wholesale and retail products and services, including annuity and life products.

When McDermott decided it was time to sell his business, he reached out to Trevor Crocker, Partner at Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, to guide him through the entire process. Crocker helped McDermott find the right buyer at the right time for his business. Simplicity Group Holdings completed the acquisition of APA in 2017. Bruce Donaldson, the CEO of Simplicity Group Holdings, contacted Viking M&A shortly after the listing went live.

Simplicity is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial marketing organizations in the industry. They are headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. When Donaldson contacted Viking, they were actively identifying and acquiring the best independent marketing firms from across the country. Simplicity's goal is to unify the strengths and passions of each company in order to present best in class service offerings to clients and be the ultimate "one-stop shop" for professionals seeking sales and marketing strategies and systems. Simplicity was the best fit for McDermott and APA was a great fit for Simplicity.

