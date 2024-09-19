New Dimensions in Pavement Markings Successfully Acquired by Strategic Buyer

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Dimensions in Pavement Markings, Inc., a leading provider of asphalt maintenance and pavement marking services in Western North Carolina, has been acquired by a strategic buyer positioned to accelerate the company's next phase of growth.

Founded in 1992, New Dimensions in Pavement Markings has grown from a small, family-run business into a premier service provider, offering a comprehensive range of asphalt repair, sealing, pavement markings, signage, and the bulk sale of materials. Under the ownership of Shannon and Jason Wood since 1998, the company became a recognized leader in the industry, serving public and private sectors across Western North Carolina. Leading up to the acquisition, the Woods developed a strong relationship with the strategic buyer and developed conviction that becoming part of a larger and more diversified platform was the right next step to continue their company's growth and expand its ability to serve its customer base.

"Selling a business is a stressful transaction, and I could not have done it without the support of Eric and Jeff McKeehan at Viking M&A," shared Ms. Wood. "I would recommend them highly to anyone considering selling a business. Their work is invaluable."

McKeehan added, "This acquisition highlights how Viking supports sellers who are approached by strategic buyers, offering expertise in complex, time-consuming transactions that can be challenging to handle alone."

The buyer, a leader in the pavement marking and traffic control services industry, brings significant expertise and resources to New Dimensions and is poised to further expand the company's reach and service offerings. With deep industry knowledge and a commitment to maintaining the high-quality standards established by New Dimensions, the buyer sees this acquisition as a strong strategic fit that will enable the combined company to support a broader range of infrastructure projects across more geographies to help ensure more of the country's roadways are safe for American drivers.

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is proud to have facilitated this transaction and looks forward to the continued success of New Dimensions under its new ownership.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and mid-sized business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast U.S. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit https://vikingmergers.com to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

