Asset Tracking Market Projected to Reach USD 54.3 Billion by 2030 with Evolving Cloud-Based Solutions and a Strong North American Presence

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN , Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asset Tracking Market 2030 by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, End-Uses and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication exploring the Asset Tracking Market landscape has been added to our comprehensive collection of industry analyses. This in-depth report forecasts the market to grow from USD 19.1 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 54.3 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The publication provides a crucial understanding of the industry, casting a spotlight on key components, deployment types, organizational sizes, end-uses, and geographical regions.

The Asset Tracking Market is currently undergoing transformative changes with the integration of innovative technologies that optimize asset management across diverse industries. Real-time data gathering, provided through precise tracking tools such as GPS and RFID, has significantly improved decision-making efficiency, risk mitigation, and process optimization. The result is an industry that contributes to enhanced productivity, resource allocation, and compliance with regulations.

Cloud-Based Deployment: A Major Contributor to Market Expansion

An important aspect of this growth is the surge in demand for cloud-based deployment. Modern asset tracking systems leverage cloud computing for its scalability, security, and efficiency. Organizations are particularly drawn to the reduced overhead costs as cloud-based solutions eliminate the need for large-scale hardware investments.

Flourishing North American Asset Tracking Market

Geographically, North America is a vital hub for the asset tracking ecosystem. The region's advanced manufacturing, paired with dynamic transportation and logistics, supports the sophisticated application of asset management technologies. In particular, the United States is at the forefront of adopting such innovations, with the Federal Highway Association (FHWA) and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) being key players.

The report dissects the market into several critical segments for a granular analysis, including:

  • Hardware and Software components
  • Cloud-Based and On-Premise deployment
  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises
  • End-Uses including Transportation and Logistics, Aviation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Food and Beverages
  • Geographic regions like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned

  • Actsoft Inc. (US)
  • Touma Incorporated (Asap Systems) (US)
  • SAP SE (Germany)
  • Microsoft Corporation (US)
  • Honeywell International Inc. (US)
  • IBM Corporation (US)
  • Asset Panda (US)
  • AT&T Inc. (US)
  • GigaTrak (P&T Solutions Inc.) (US)
  • OnAsset Intelligence Inc. (US)
  • Fleet Complete (Canada)
  • Oracle Corporation (US)
  • Spireon Inc. (US)
  • Trimble Inc. (US)
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)
  • Verizon Communications Inc. (US)
  • Ubisense Limited (UK)
  • Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc. Tenna (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29u0rs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Speech Analytics Market Poised for Robust Growth: Detailed Insights by 2030, Driven by Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Across Industries?

Speech Analytics Market Poised for Robust Growth: Detailed Insights by 2030, Driven by Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Across Industries?

The "Global Speech Analytics Market 2030 by Component, Business Function, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Application, End-user Industry &...
Global Hosted PBX Market to Surge to $22.68 Billion by 2030: Industry Analysis Reflects Robust Growth Trajectory

Global Hosted PBX Market to Surge to $22.68 Billion by 2030: Industry Analysis Reflects Robust Growth Trajectory

The "Global Hosted PBX Market 2030 by Offerings, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.