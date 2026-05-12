AssetBuilt to Auction Former Assets of Canoo and Arrival in Major Global EV Manufacturing Event

Production-Ready EV Manufacturing Equipment, Including Manz Battery Line, Automation Systems and Testing Assets, Available Through an Eight-Day Global Webcast Auction

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetBuilt announced it will conduct a major global webcast auction featuring the former assets of Canoo and Arrival from a state-of-the-art electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City. The eight-day online auction event begins May 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CST.

This eight-day webcast series offers a rare opportunity to acquire late-model, high-capacity production assets from a major domestic EV manufacturing facility. Catalogs are open now through BidSpotter, with separate registration for each auction day.

The sale presents a rare opportunity for manufacturers, integrators, and EV industry participants to acquire late-model, production-ready equipment from a recently outfitted facility designed for next-generation electric vehicle manufacturing. Much of the equipment was installed as recently as 2023 and remains in exceptional condition.

A centerpiece of the auction is the highly sought-after Manz battery production line, marking a significant offering to enter the secondary market. The event also includes Arrival-associated assets, expanding the auction's appeal for buyers focused on electric vehicle production, energy storage, robotics, and advanced manufacturing operations.

The Oklahoma City facility was purpose-built to support modern EV manufacturing with integrated robotic automation, modular assembly systems, precision processing environments, and comprehensive plant infrastructure. Buyers will have the opportunity to purchase individual machines, complete production cells, or fully integrated systems.

Auction highlights include EV assembly and automation systems featuring robotic cells, conveyor-based production lines, and modular manufacturing systems, including the Manz line. Additional assets include precision manufacturing equipment, battery and energy storage systems, testing and quality control equipment, diagnostics and validation stations, and extensive plant infrastructure assets such as compressed air systems and electrical distribution equipment.

According to AssetBuilt CEO Tara Shaikh, the auction represents an exceptional opportunity for companies seeking to accelerate manufacturing expansion without the long lead times associated with sourcing and commissioning new equipment.

"This is an opportunity to acquire modern, low-hour equipment from a fully integrated EV manufacturing environment," said Shaikh. "The scale, quality, and readiness of these assets make this a highly compelling event for automotive and advanced manufacturing buyers worldwide."

Auction Details

Start Date: May 18, 2026

Location: Oklahoma City

Format: Live Webcast Auction

Inspection: By Appointment Only

For additional information, auction catalogs, and registration details, visit AssetBuilt.

Media Contact:

Tara Shaikh, CEO, AssetBuilt

[email protected]

(213) 753-3875

SOURCE AssetBuilt