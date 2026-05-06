AssetBuilt Launches a Global Business Advisory Firm with 200+ Years of Combined Industrial Expertise -- and a Marquee EV Facility Heading to Market

Backed by thousands of completed industrial transactions, AssetBuilt enters the market with a state-of-the-art EV manufacturing facility going to market, an expanding battery and energy storage pipeline, a strategic alliance with a leading automotive manufacturing and automation partner, and a real estate partnership with Cresa.

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetBuilt, a full-service industrial asset disposition and advisory firm, today officially launched with a live engagement pipeline already in motion — including a one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art electric vehicle manufacturing facility scheduled to come to market in the weeks ahead. Built on more than 200 years of combined leadership expertise and thousands of completed industrial projects worldwide, AssetBuilt enters the market with the depth of a legacy firm and a modern playbook designed for the speed today's projects demand.

AssetBuilt

The firm also announced a strategic alliance with a leading state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing and automation partner — extending AssetBuilt's capabilities deep into the most technically sophisticated corners of the industrial economy, from robotic assembly systems and integrated production lines to advanced controls and Industry 4.0 infrastructure.

A Marquee EV Facility — and a Pipeline of Battery and Energy Projects

Headlining AssetBuilt's launch is the upcoming sale of a major next-generation EV facility featuring late-model battery manufacturing equipment, fully integrated cell and module production lines, advanced battery testing and R&D infrastructure, and complete vehicle assembly capabilities. Additional details — including facility location, scope, and bidding process — will be announced in the coming weeks.

The EV engagement is the first in a rapidly expanding pipeline of battery, energy storage, and grid-scale projects AssetBuilt is bringing to market — positioning the firm at the center of one of the most active and capital-intensive sectors in industrial asset disposition today.

"AssetBuilt is a culmination — built in direct response to what the industry has been missing," said Tara Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of AssetBuilt. "Businesses today don't need another vendor; they need service-oriented professionals from across verticals — logistics, finance, operations, real estate, and strategy — working in lockstep to guide them through complex transitions. That's what we've built. Our team has spent decades inside the toughest industrial transactions in the world — the closures nobody wants to talk about, the restructurings that have to happen overnight, the auctions that have to clear in 30 days. We meet clients where they actually are: under pressure, on a deadline, and looking for a partner who can execute across the full logistical, financial, and strategic picture. We don't pitch theory — we deliver execution. We move iron, close projects, and put capital back on the balance sheet."

What AssetBuilt Does

AssetBuilt's specialties span the full lifecycle of industrial assets and the businesses that own them:

Entire Facility Sales & Wind-Downs — Coordinated sale of complete operating facilities, from line equipment and infrastructure to real estate.

— Coordinated sale of complete operating facilities, from line equipment and infrastructure to real estate. Industrial Asset Sales & Auctions — Targeted private sales, negotiated transactions, and live and online auctions for surplus and end-of-life equipment.

— Targeted private sales, negotiated transactions, and live and online auctions for surplus and end-of-life equipment. EV, Battery & Energy Sector Specialization — Disposition and monetization of advanced manufacturing assets across electric vehicles, battery cell and module production, energy storage, and grid-scale infrastructure.

— Disposition and monetization of advanced manufacturing assets across electric vehicles, battery cell and module production, energy storage, and grid-scale infrastructure. Automotive Manufacturing & Automation — In partnership with a leading state-of-the-art automotive and automation partner, full-spectrum disposition and monetization of advanced robotic assembly, integrated production lines, and Industry 4.0 systems.

— In partnership with a leading state-of-the-art automotive and automation partner, full-spectrum disposition and monetization of advanced robotic assembly, integrated production lines, and Industry 4.0 systems. Demolition & Decommissioning Services — Safe, compliant tear-down, environmental coordination, and site clearance — turning legacy liabilities into clean, marketable real estate.

— Safe, compliant tear-down, environmental coordination, and site clearance — turning legacy liabilities into clean, marketable real estate. Corporate Restructuring Support — Hands-on advisory for companies navigating reorganization, consolidation, or distressed scenarios, working alongside legal, lender, and PE stakeholders.

— Hands-on advisory for companies navigating reorganization, consolidation, or distressed scenarios, working alongside legal, lender, and PE stakeholders. Business Advisory Services — Asset valuations, capacity assessments, and strategic monetization planning that help operators decide what to keep, sell, redeploy, or retire.

— Asset valuations, capacity assessments, and strategic monetization planning that help operators decide what to keep, sell, redeploy, or retire. Excess Asset Monetization — Programmatic conversion of underutilized inventory, equipment, and real estate into recovered capital.

A Modern Approach, Built by People Who've Done the Work

"What makes AssetBuilt different isn't just experience — it's the appetite to provide a service-led experience," said Jake Freedlander, Vice President of Business Development at AssetBuilt. "Our team has been waiting to build this firm. We've spent our careers watching great projects get mislead — slow processes, narrow buyer reach, disconnected engagement. The EV, battery, and automotive automation sectors are perfect examples: these are some of the most sophisticated industrial assets ever built, and they require a buyer network and process that matches. That's what we're bringing. Clients are going to see, feel and experience the difference with the unparalleled service only AssetBuilt provides"

Strategic Real Estate Partnership with Cresa

A core element of AssetBuilt's launch is its partnership with Cresa, the world's largest occupier-centric commercial real estate firm. The alliance allows AssetBuilt to seamlessly integrate industrial real estate strategy into every facility sale, demolition, and wind-down engagement — closing a gap that has historically slowed industrial dispositions.

"Industrial real estate is where many of these transactions ultimately succeed or stall," said Bill Vogel, Managing Principal, Cresa. "Our partnership with AssetBuilt brings together two disciplines that too often operate in silos — asset disposition and real estate strategy. Together, we can move a client from a closed facility to a cleared, marketed, and monetized site under one coordinated process. That's a real advantage for corporate owners, lenders, and PE sponsors trying to compress timelines and maximize recovery — particularly in capital-intensive sectors like EV, battery, and automotive manufacturing."

Built for Operators, Lenders, and Stakeholders Who Need Certainty

AssetBuilt's leadership team has executed transactions across heavy manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, metals, plastics, distribution, energy, and process industries — operating across North America and globally on cross-border engagements.

"Most firms in our space sell one thing — an auction, an appraisal, a real estate brokerage assignment," Shaikh added. "We sell certainty. Our clients come to us when the answer can't be 'maybe.' Whether you're a CFO with a plant to close in 90 days, a lender with collateral to recover, or a PE sponsor restructuring a portfolio company, we bring every tool to the table and a track record of execution."

What's Next: Active Engagements and Case Studies on the Way

Beyond the headline EV facility, AssetBuilt's pipeline includes additional battery and energy storage projects, automotive automation engagements, and active work across heavy manufacturing, food and beverage, metals, and distribution. AssetBuilt will publish detailed case studies in the weeks ahead, documenting completed transactions, recovered capital, timelines, and outcomes — giving the market a transparent look at how the firm operates.

The firm is also actively expanding its team across project management, valuations, and EV/battery/automotive sector specialists.

About AssetBuilt

AssetBuilt is an industrial asset disposition, monetization, and advisory firm built on more than 200 years of combined leadership expertise and thousands of completed projects. The company helps manufacturers, lenders, private equity sponsors, and corporate clients turn surplus assets, idle facilities, and complex restructurings into recovered capital and forward momentum — with deep specialization in EV, battery, energy storage, automotive manufacturing, and advanced industrial automation. AssetBuilt operates through strategic alliances with a leading automotive manufacturing and automation partner, as well as a real estate partnership with Cresa, the world's largest occupier-centric commercial real estate firm.

For more information, visit www.AssetBuilt.com.

Media Contact:

Tara Shaikh, CEO, AssetBuilt

[email protected]

(213) 753-3875

SOURCE AssetBuilt