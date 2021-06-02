Assets of 30 Barrel Semi-Automated Brewhouse Up for Bid in Tiger Group, Schneider Industries Online Auction on June 17

EUREKA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bids are now being accepted https://www.perryvidex.com/ for the June 17 online auction of all assets from a 30-barrel semi-automated brewhouse in Eureka that closed in December 2020. The auction is being conducted by Tiger Group and sale partner Schneider Industries on behalf of the landlord of the 20,000-square-foot brewery, which operated out of three warehouse buildings on the site.

This Alfa Laval Centrifuge is among the items up for bid in June 17 online auction of assets from a 30-barrel brewhouse in Eureka, Calif. Other available assets with applications for multiple industries include more than twenty 30bbl - 90 bbl stainless steel tanks.

Key assets available in the sale include a complete Wild Goose 16-oz. can line and labeler from 2019, an Alfa Laval centrifuge, more than 20 stainless steel tanks sized from 30 to 60 to 90 barrels, a Sympac Bottle Filler, a York Glycol chiller from 2016, outdoor grain silos, and a water softening system. Bidders can also vie for forklifts, hand tools, fittings, restaurant equipment, and more.

"The landlord's decision to market the property to other uses creates an excellent opportunity for craft breweries, cider-makers and other food and beverage manufacturers to acquire top-grade equipment that continues to be maintained by one of the facility's brewers," said John Coelho, a Senior Director with Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "The property's numerous tanks are also suited to other processing industries."

Josh Bussman, VP Investment Recovery at Schneider Industries, added: "Many micro-breweries have started and expanded their business by buying quality used equipment at auction. This is a perfect opportunity to buy assets from a complete 30 bbl brewery that is available now."

Online bidding will close on Thursday, June 17, at 9:00 AM (PT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at www.soldtiger.com.

Inspection of the assets is available by appointment only. To arrange an inspection, contact Tiger Group at (800) 758-8443 or [email protected].

For photographs and other details on the auction and assets, visit: https://soldtiger.com/sales/complete-30-bbl-micro-brewery/

