Online Auction Beginning January 15 Features New and Used Projectors, LED Lights and Other AV Gear with $20 Million At-Cost Value

Tiger Group sale features excess assets from a 200,000-square-foot Las Vegas rental depot

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 700 lots of excess gear from Solotech's 200,000-square-foot rental depot in Las Vegas go to gavel in a Tiger Group online auction concluding January 22.

With an at-cost value of $20 million, the items include projectors, truss, video wall, projector lenses, moving and LED lights, consoles, switchers, speakers, soft goods, cables, rigging, and audio and networking equipment, plus brand-new, in-the-box inventory.

Tiger Group's online auction beginning on January 15 features more than 700 lots of excess AV Gear from Solotech. Among the brands included in the auction are Barco, Blackmagic Design, Claypaky, Christie Digital, Martin Audio, Sennheiser, Yamaha and ETC.

"As Tiger begins its AV sales for 2026, we are extremely pleased to announce our fourth auction for Solotech," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This sale features thousands of lots of brand-new, in-the-box inventory, along with high-quality, rental- and production-ready used gear."

Bidding for the timed, online auction opens on Thursday, January 15, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Thursday, January 22, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger.com.

Highlights include:

VIDEO

Media servers, render nodes, SDI computers, DPM modules, video camera lenses, video projectors, HD camera lenses, hardware control systems, routers, LCD touchscreen control panels, transparent indoor LED tiles. Brands: Ross Video, SACO Technologies, Disguise, Green Hippo, Grass Valley, Fujinon, Christie Digital, Barco.

AUDIO

Console engines, active splitters, input patches, motorized graphic controllers, compressor/limiters, digital audio engines, microphone preamps, loudspeakers, ramlatch patchboxes, compressors, equalizers, amplifiers, IEM antenna combiners. Brands: Midas, Entertainment Manufacturing Group, Kark Teknik, Chandler, DiGiCo, Meyer, Millennia Media, Avalon, BSS, Crown and Sure.

LIGHTING

Dimmers, long-throw followspots, network processing units, strobes, moving spots, network data converters, wash moving lights, DMX/RDM ethernet gateways, ellipsoidal fixtures, short-throw followspots. Brands: ETC, Robert Juliat, MA Lighting, Solaris, High End Systems, Marin, Pathway, Chauvet, Strong Lighting.

The items can be inspected by appointment on Wednesday, January 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) at Solotech's Las Vegas facility.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/audiovisual-and-entertainment-technology-solotech-jan-22/

About Solotech

Founded over 45 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual technologies, with 20 strategic locations in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions and services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in live productions and systems integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education. Solotech employs nearly 2,000 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Southampton, Frankfurt, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saguenay, Halifax, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group