Assets of Late-Model Screen Printing Operation Offered for Sale

KERNERSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will be conducting an online auction on August 20 of assets from a pristine, late-model screen printing operation owned by Castle Shirt Co., which is relocating from Kernersville. Assets on the block include M&R screen printing machines, flash cure units, Amscomatic folding machines and dryers, plant support, material handling equipment, office furniture and more.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase well maintained screen printing machinery and equipment," said John Coelho, Senior Director of Tiger Group's Commercial & Industrial division. "Screen printers and others in the textile and apparel embellishment industry — along with any company seeking office furniture or material handling equipment— will be interested in this unique opportunity to purchase exceptionally clean equipment that is perfect for supporting existing operations or new startups. The many available M&R machines have had comprehensive scheduled and preventative maintenance, with all replacement parts purchased directly from M&R."

Tiger Group has successfully conducted auctions in the secondary market for a wide range of companies in textile embellishment and related apparel sectors, including, most recently, QTI Promotions & Apparel, and Absolute. These followed previous auctions for companies like VF Embroidery, Avid Ink, and Basic Line Corp.

Bidding will commence August 13 at www.SoldTiger.com and will close in rapid succession, online auction style, August 20, at 10 a.m. (ET). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com. Previews of the assets are available August 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Castle Shirt headquarters, located at 621 C Indeneer Dr. in Kernersville.

Key assets include screen printing machines and peripherals by M&R — some with as little as 670,000 and all with no more than 5.9 million impressions — and feature Stryker, Challenger III, Gauntlet II, Sportsman and Alpha 8 models as new as 2016. Other M&R equipment includes an i-Image direct-to-screen system, and Cayenne flash cure units.

A master stretching table and frames by Newman Roller, along with aluminum screens, pallets, squeegees, heat transfer machines, a Richmond Exposure unit for DTS images, and more will also be up for bid. M&R Sprint and mini-Sprint screen printing dryers will also be available.

Plant support and material handling assets for sale include air compressors and dryers, pallet racking, fork lifts, label printers, worktables, and more. Office furniture will also be offered for sale.

Castle Shirt Company was started in 1999, with a reach that ran from California to Florida, and extended to the Caribbean, Paris, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The asset sale was prompted by the owner's decision to relocate.

Offers, inquiries or inspection requests can be submitted to: John Coelho at (617) 523-5866, or by email at 219470@email4pr.com. For further information, visit: www.soldtiger.com.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, John Coelho, 219470@email4pr.com, (617) 523-5866 or, at Jaffe Communications, Bill Parness, (908) 789-0700, 219470@email4pr.com or Elisa Krantz, 219470@email4pr.com

