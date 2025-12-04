Tiger Group Offers Rental-Ready Audiovisual Gear from Stray Angel Films

Timed online auction on December 16 features more than 700 lots of digital cameras, lenses, heads, monitors, matte boxes, wireless, lighting, grip, filters and more

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group's final audiovisual sale of the year boasts gear from L.A.-based digital motion picture rental house and production services company Stray Angel Films.

That includes more than 700 lots of gear by brands like Canon, Arri, RED, BlackMagic, Sachtler, OConnor, SmallHD and Aputure.

Conducted on behalf of secured creditors, the timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Tuesday, December 9, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) and closes on Tuesday, December 16, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). It is Tiger's eighth AV sale of 2025. Prior auctions this year have featured gear from names such as C Mount, Solotech, Industry Camera, The Camera Division, Red Letter Rentals and Keslow Camera.

"As we come to a close for 2026, we are pleased to offer another high-quality AV sale," said Tiger Group Senior Director of Business Development Jonathan Holiday. "Stray Angel Films worked with a diverse array of professional clients, including independent filmmakers, ad agencies, multi-channel networks, television and film studios, and Fortune 500 brands."

Highlights of the auction include:

DIGITAL CAMERAS

(1) Arri Amira body

(2) Sony PXW-FX9 XDCAM full-frame camera system

(1) RED digital cinema 6K camera

(4) Sony FX6 full-frame cinema camera

(1) Sony FX3 full-frame cinema camera body

(4) Sony Alpha a7SIII mirrorless camera ILCE-7SM3

(4) BlackMagic pocket cinema camera 6K PL

(1) Canon C500 Mark II camera body

(3) Canon C300 Mark II EF body

LENSES

(4) Canon Cinema Prime 24mm T/1.5 LF

(3) Canon Cinema Prime 135mm T/2.2

(4) Canon Cinema Prime 50mm T1.3 LF

(1) Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM lens

(1) Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM lens

(1) Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM lens

(1) Canon 14mm f2.8 II EF L Series lens

(1) Canon 85mm f/1.2 L II USM autofocus lens

(1) 16-35mm f2.8 Canon L Series III Zoom Lens

(1) Canon 35mm f/1.4 L II Series Prime lens

(1) 24-70mm f/2.8 Canon L Series II zoom lens

(1) Canon 24mm T/1.4 Series II Prime lens

(1) Canon 50mm f/1.2 L Series Prime lens

(2) Canon 100mm f/2.8 Macro L Series Prime lens

(3) 16-35mm f/2.8 Canon L series II zoom lens

(1) 8-15mm f/4 Canon L Series zoom lens

(1) 70-200mm f/2.8 Canon L Series II zoom lens

(3) 24-105mm f/4 Canon L Series zoom lens

HEADS AND TRIPODS

(1) OConnor 2575 tripod head

(5) Sachtler Video20 S1 tripod fluid head (<28Kg.)

(2) Sachtler Video20 SB tripod fluid head

(1) Sachtler Flowtech 100 carbon fiber tripod legs

(4) ENG2 CF HD tripod legs for Video20 (<95Kg.)

(2) Sachtler DV6 tripod

(2) ENG2 CF tripod legs for Video20 (<40Kg.)

MATTE BOXES

(7) ARRI LMB 4×5 2-stage matte box basic module

(6) ARRI #0 matte for LMB 4×5

MONITORS

(1) SmallHD 2403 FHD 24″ LCD monitor

(2) SmallHD Cine 7 On-Camera 7″ monitor

(4) SmallHD 703 UltraBright On-Camera monitor

(3) Sony PVM-A170 17″ Trimaster EL monitor

(2) Atomos Ninja V+ 5.2″ 8K HDMI H.265 monitor

(2) 17″ Panasonic (1710) (HD-SDI & DVI only)

LIGHTING

(2) 1200/1800W ballast for Arri M18

(2) Arri M18 HMI lamp head

(7) Arri SkyPanel S60-C LED soft light

(1) ARRI Orbiter LED light

(3) Aputure LS 1200d Pro LED light

(2) Aputure LS 600c Pro RGB LED light

FILTERS

(50) Various sizes from Tiffen

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/final-av-sale-of-2025-digital-motion-picture-rental-house-production-services-company/

Inspections are available on Monday, December 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

