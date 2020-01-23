Assets of Plastic Sheet Extrusion and Thermoforming Plant Up for Bid

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group, in cooperation with Aaron Equipment, GA Global Partners and Perry Videx, is now accepting bids for a live online webcast auction on February 6 of thermoforming and plastic sheet extrusion lines, grinders and shredders, as well as printing presses, a machine shop, material handling and other equipment from a recently closed San Bernardino plant operated by D&W Fine Pack. D&W, a leader in foodservice packaging and other products, continues to maintain operations in Elk Grove, Ill., Fort Wayne, Ind., and Fountain Inn, S.C.

The Feb. 6 auction includes 11 thermoforming lines, including this unit from Irwin. Other assets up for bid include two complete reclaim pelletizing lines, including this unit from HPM

The auction will get under way at 10:00 a.m. (PT) February 6 at www.SoldTiger.com. The assets may be previewed February 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (PT) at the 300,000-square-foot facility, which is located at 4162 Georgia Blvd. in San Bernardino.

"Any company that manufactures plastic sheets or is involved in thermoforming will find tremendous value in the range of well-maintained production equipment presented in this auction," said George Laidlaw, Director of Business Development at Tiger's Commercial and Industrial division. "An expansive variety of other equipment with universal applications will also be offered at competitive, hard-value prices during this event."

The auction's 11 thermoforming lines feature equipment from manufacturers like Irwin, Asano & Chou-Kagaku. Also up for bid are three sheet extrusion lines, including a Hitachi 51-inch horizontal line, and two Hitachi 63-inch inch mono-layer lines.

Other major manufacturing assets offered include two complete reclaim pelletizing lines, one featuring a 4.5-inch HPM extruder and the other a Chou-Kagaku JRM dual-screw extruder. A Cumberland model 50 granulator with 100-hp motor is also up for bid.

Additional items offered include two Van Dam multi-color printing presses; a complete machine shop featuring a Milltronics VM-16, a Victor bridge mill, a Jet drill press, Grand Rapids and Havlec centerless grinders, Jet band saws and lathes, and Tree vertical mill and pedestal grinders.

Air handling equipment on the block includes compressors and air dryers from names like Atlas-Copco, Kaeser and SSG.

Boom and scissor lifts, forklifts and other material handling equipment by Genie, Komatsu and others will be offered, along pallet racking, assorted carts, bins, parts, silos, office furniture and more will also be available.

For complete information on the assets, visit: soldtiger.com or call 805-497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Bill Parness, 908-789-0700, 232943@email4pr.com or Elisa Krantz, 232943@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tiger Group