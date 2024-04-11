Online Auction Features More Than 850 Lots of Production-Ready Gear from Global Leader PRG

Tiger Group Auction on April 23 includes digital cameras, lenses, audio, speakers, projectors, consoles and gear accessories, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tiger Group online auction on April 23 will offer over 850 lots of production equipment from PRG's rental inventory.

This major auction of equipment from PRG's professionally maintained inventory features digital cameras, lenses, audio, speakers, projectors, consoles and gear accessories from respected brands such as Arri, Ayrton, Canon, Christie, D&B, ETC, Fujinon, High-End, Meyer Sound, Robe, Shure, Sony, Vari*Lite and Yamaha.

PRG, with offices worldwide, offers the industry's largest catalog of professional audio, lighting, and video equipment.

"With the entertainment industry in full swing, we are excited to bring to the market another major auction from PRG," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This event, which represents our sixth year working with PRG, allows us to auction production-ready gear located in Las Vegas. We look forward to your bidding."

The timed, online auction of assets from PRG's North American inventory closes on Tuesday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Bidding opens on Tuesday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger.com.

Also available in the sale:

Moving lights; LED and conventional Leko, Par, and Strip lights; Power Distro and Dimmers.

Large array of trusses, including boxes, corners, and grids.

Cameras, lenses, fluid heads and Tripods.

Monitors, projectors, projection screens, switchers, cases and stands.

Inspections are available on Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/over-800-lotss-digital-cameras-lenses-audio-speakers-led-walls-projectors-moving-lights-lighting-consoles-gear-accessories/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group