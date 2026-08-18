Assisted Living Locators Encourages Families to Start Senior Care Conversations Before a Crisis

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Senior Citizens Day on Aug. 21, Assisted Living Locators is encouraging families to celebrate older adults while taking proactive steps to discuss future care preferences and living arrangements.

America's population is aging rapidly. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, adults age 65 and older now represent more than 18 percent of the nation's population, and by 2030 all baby boomers will be age 65 or older.

While many families avoid conversations about aging and long-term care, experts say planning ahead can reduce stress, preserve independence and lead to better outcomes when care needs arise.

"National Senior Citizens Day is an opportunity to honor the contributions of older adults while also helping families prepare for the future," said Felicia Sanders, brand president of Assisted Living Locators. "The best decisions are often made before a crisis occurs, when seniors can actively participate in planning and share their preferences."

According to AARP, nearly 70 percent of adults who reach age 65 will require some form of long-term care during their lifetime. Yet many families delay discussions about future care needs until a hospitalization, fall or medical emergency forces difficult decisions.

Assisted Living Locators recommends families discuss:

Future housing preferences

Health and care expectations

Financial considerations

Lifestyle priorities

Family roles and responsibilities

The company encourages families to seek guidance as soon as they notice changes in a loved one's health, safety, or daily living needs. Early conversations can provide families with greater clarity, more options, and additional time to make thoughtful decisions.

"The earlier families begin talking about future care preferences, the more choices they typically have available," Sanders said. "Senior living today is focused on helping older adults maintain independence, stay engaged and enjoy meaningful connections with others."

Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands, is a nationwide senior placement and referral service that helps families navigate independent living, assisted living and memory care options through personalized local guidance provided at no cost to families. To learn more visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators