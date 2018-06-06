Assisted Living Locators Expands Franchise Development Team

Ingle's announcement coincides with the opening of Assisted Living Locators 80th franchise in Bridgeport, NJ, and the company's expectation to reach the 100th franchise milestone this year. Assisted Living Locators now has franchise locations in 28 states, including the District of Columbia.

Ingle brings more than a decade of experience in franchise development in the senior space. "Tom's experience with leading senior care franchisors makes him a valuable asset to our development team," said Angela Olea, CEO RN of Assisted Living Locators. "The increasing demand from potential franchisees led us to look for an addition to our team and I'm confident that Tom will play a key role in building the Assisted Living Locators franchise across the U.S."

Assisted Living Locators offers a NO COST service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living and memory care, and retirement apartments. The company has been matching seniors with caring providers for more than a decade. It generates revenue from the referral fees paid by the facilities.

Olea stated the company is committed to expanding Assisted Living Locators services into new markets and encourages those interested in a franchise to apply. Franchisees train at the company's headquarters in Scottsdale, AZ and then replicate the company's operations in their city or state. The franchise fee is $49,500 with a monthly royalty fee at $500 per month or 8%, greater of the two for the 1st year.

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators franchise opportunities, call 800-267-7816 or visit the website at www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

